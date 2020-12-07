A look at Waymo's driverless taxi service, in Phoenix suburb Chandler, which seems to work well but still only offers ~100 rides/week and limits cars to 45 mph (Timothy B. Lee/Up News Info Technica)

Timothy B. Lee / Up News Info Technica:
A look at Waymo’s driverless taxi service, in Phoenix suburb Chandler, which seems to work well but still only offers ~100 rides/week and limits cars to 45 mph — Human drivers are pretty safe, making it hard to prove driverless tech is safer. — Waymo has long kept details …
