A look at Waymo's driverless taxi service, in Phoenix suburb Chandler, which seems to work well but still only offers ~100 rides/week and limits cars to 45 mph (Timothy B. Lee/Up News Info Technica)

Timothy B. Lee / Up News Info Technica:

A look at Waymo’s driverless taxi service, in Phoenix suburb Chandler, which seems to work well but still only offers ~100 rides/week and limits cars to 45 mph  —  Human drivers are pretty safe, making it hard to prove driverless tech is safer.  —  Waymo has long kept details …

