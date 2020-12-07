49ers vs. Bills live score, updates, highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The 49ers (5-6) still have a path to the NFL playoffs, but they’ll need a win Monday night against a tough (8-3) Bills team to keep their pursuit of that destination realistic.

It’s a testament to San Francisco’s coaching staff that the team remains in the hunt without first-choice quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), star tight end George Kittle (foot) and second-year defensive end Nick Bosa (ACL). Kyle Shanahan’s staff has maintained an above-average defense and kept its Nick Mullens-led offense from complete self-destruction. Last weekend, the team beat the division rival Rams.

But the Bills hold one of the most comprehensive set of scoring threats the 49ers will encounter through the remainder of the season. Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability and connection with offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs could threaten to turn Monday’s contest into a shootout San Francisco can’t handle.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Bills on “Monday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 13 game.

49ers vs. Bills score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 49ers – – – – 0 Bills – – – – 0

49ers vs. Bills live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

8:23 p.m.: Beasley and running back Devin Singletary have both checked out with injuries. They’re being evaluated.

8:18 p.m.: Cole Beasley catches a screen and weaves for a first down. Then he goes long and catches a ball up the seam for 31 yards.

8:15 p.m.: We’re underway. The Bills field the opening kickoff.

49ers vs. Bills start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

​49ers vs. Bills is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET, the normal “Monday Night Football” time, but it is not the only game on Monday. Washington at Steelers preceded this game, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Fox.

