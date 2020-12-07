49ers vs. Bills live score, updates, highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The 49ers (5-6) still have a path to the NFL playoffs, but they’ll need a win Monday night against a tough (8-3) Bills team to keep their pursuit of that destination realistic.

It’s a testament to San Francisco’s coaching staff that the team remains in the hunt without first-choice quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), star tight end George Kittle (foot) and second-year defensive end Nick Bosa (ACL). Kyle Shanahan’s staff has maintained an above-average defense and kept its Nick Mullens-led offense from complete self-destruction. Last weekend, the team beat the division rival Rams.

But the Bills hold one of the most comprehensive set of scoring threats the 49ers will encounter through the remainder of the season. Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability and connection with offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs could threaten to turn Monday’s contest into a shootout San Francisco can’t handle.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Bills on “Monday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 13 game.

MORE: Watch 49ers vs. Bills live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

49ers vs. Bills score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
49ers0
Bills0

49ers vs. Bills live updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

8:23 p.m.: Beasley and running back Devin Singletary have both checked out with injuries. They’re being evaluated.

8:18 p.m.: Cole Beasley catches a screen and weaves for a first down. Then he goes long and catches a ball up the seam for 31 yards.

8:15 p.m.: We’re underway. The Bills field the opening kickoff.

49ers vs. Bills start time

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 7
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel (national): ESPN, ABC 
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

49ers vs. Bills is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET, the normal “Monday Night Football” time, but it is not the only game on Monday. Washington at Steelers preceded this game, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Fox.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1 Sept. 14Titans 16, Broncos 14
Week 2Sept. 21Raiders 34, Saints 24
Week 3Sept. 28Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Week 4Oct. 5Packers 30, Falcons 16
Week 5Oct. 12Saints 30, Chargers 27
Week 6Oct. 19Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
Week 7Oct. 26Rams 24, Bears 10
Week 8Nov. 2Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Week 9Nov. 9Patriots 30, Jets 27
Week 10Nov. 16Vikings 19, Bears 13
Week 11Nov. 23Rams 27, Buccaneers 24
Week 12Nov. 30Seahawks 23, Eagles 17
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR