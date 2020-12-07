3 Of The 4 Female Ex-cons From New Season of Love After Lockup: Back In Jail!

The latest season of Love After Lockup (Season 3) featured four female ex-cons with rather extensive criminal histories. Since the show aired, can confirm that three of the four are currently back behind bars.

What happened to them all? Well back in June, Lindsay Downs was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.” At the time Lindsey was also charged with “possession of a stolen vehicle and property and fleeing arrest.

That was then. She’s since been arrested again. The website Starcasm is reporting that Lindsey is currently in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi. Online records indicate that she was booked on October 8 – so she’s been locked up for over a month.

But that’s not all. Kristianna is currently incarcerated also, according to reports that has seen. According to online records, Kristianna is currently back in prison with a tentative discharge date of February 27, 2023.

Her latest offense appears to be drug related.

The website Starcasm posted her full criminal history, and it’s a long one:

Destine Folsom is also reportedly behind bars. Destinie was sentenced to 16 months in prison last month, for escape and false impersonation. Here’s how the local prosecutor described her latest crime spree: