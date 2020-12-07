3 Of The 4 Female Ex-cons From New Season of Love After Lockup: Back In Jail!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The latest season of Love After Lockup (Season 3) featured four female ex-cons with rather extensive criminal histories. Since the show aired, can confirm that three of the four are currently back behind bars.

What happened to them all? Well back in June, Lindsay Downs was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.” At the time Lindsey was also charged with “possession of a stolen vehicle and property and fleeing arrest.

