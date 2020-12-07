2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Red Carpet Looks

Fashion and fun all in one night!

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired last night and it was filled with unforgettable musical performances, like Steve Aoki’s set…


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And although the attendance to the show was much smaller due to the pandemic, some celebs still made it out to show off their sense of fashion!

Here’s what they wore:

Sofia Carson


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Derek Hough


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Steve Aoki


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Lily Collins


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Travis Barker


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Xolo Maridueña


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Peyton List


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jacob Bertrand


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Neve Campbell


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Chelsea Handler


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And last, but certainly not least, MTV Movie & TV Awards host Vanessa Hudgens served fans multiple looks!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

She wore a long, white cami dress that didn’t stay white for long.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images


As well as this elegant coral number with matching gloves.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

She also got a little flirty in this black cutout dress.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And lastly, Vanessa channeled Cobra Kai for this outfit.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tell us which look you enjoyed the most in the comments below!

