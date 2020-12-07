2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Red Carpet Looks

Fashion and fun all in one night!
The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired last night and it was filled with unforgettable musical performances, like Steve Aoki’s set…
And although the attendance to the show was much smaller due to the pandemic, some celebs still made it out to show off their sense of fashion!
Here’s what they wore:
Sofia Carson
Derek Hough
Sabrina Carpenter
Steve Aoki
Lily Collins
Travis Barker
Maddie Ziegler
Xolo Maridueña
Peyton List
Jacob Bertrand
Neve Campbell
Chelsea Handler
And last, but certainly not least, MTV Movie & TV Awards host Vanessa Hudgens served fans multiple looks!
She wore a long, white cami dress that didn’t stay white for long.
As well as this elegant coral number with matching gloves.
She also got a little flirty in this black cutout dress.
And lastly, Vanessa channeled Cobra Kai for this outfit.
Tell us which look you enjoyed the most in the comments below!
