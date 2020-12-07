1 dead after fire in New Hampshire homeless camp

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man is dead after a fire in a tent in a homeless encampment in Manchester, New Hampshire fire officials said.

A fire and explosion was reported about 1 p.m. Saturday in a homeless camp by the railroad tracks near Willow Street in Manchester.

Responding firefighters found the tent on fire.

After the fire was extinguished an adult male was found deceased. The victim has not been positively identified.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.