Your Monday Briefing

The incalculable scars of Bergamo’s pandemic survivors

Plagued by survivor’s guilt, anger and regrets, those left behind in the province — the hardest-hit place in Italy, and perhaps the world — grapple to understand how the coronavirus has changed them.

The northern Italian province, which gave the West a preview of the horrors to come — oxygen-starved grandparents, teeming hospitals and convoys of coffins rolling down sealed-off streets — now serves as a disturbing postcard from the post-traumatic aftermath.

Coping mechanisms: Doctors at a hospital that became an incubator of the virus said they had seen an increase in patients with substance abuse issues, and psychologists in the province have reported a rise in anxiety and depression.

From the front lines: “People are scared to see one another,” said one woman, whose father died of Covid-19 in March. “There is a lack of affection, of touching and holding.”