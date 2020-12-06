Young newlywed dies holding husband’s hand after losing cancer battle just three weeks after wedding

A young woman who tragically lost her cancer battle died holding her husband’s hand just three weeks after they tied the knot.

Georgia McCarthy was just 25-year-old when she passed away on November 11 after fighting triple negative breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed with the disease in April and dedicated her to raising awareness by encouraging women to check their breasts while undergoing treatment.

Georgia married hubby Isaac at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on October 21 – her 25th birthday – but sadly lost her fight for life just three weeks later, the Liverpool Echo reports.







Isaac said his wife was the “most selfless and charitable person” he has ever met.

He added she was always trying to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage other women to check their breasts.

After Georgia’s death, he has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and the Linda McCartney Centre, where she received treatment for her cancer.

Isaac said: “She was just always so selfless. She was the most thoughtful person I’ve ever met. She taught me to be more thoughtful. She was so encouraging to me.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing – working my dream job now, because I wouldn’t have had the confidence or encouragement without her.

“She was a one of a kind person in many senses – in her personality and in her dress sense.

“She loved her ugly shirts from charity shops and wearing Crocs and she had a sleeve full of tattoos.”







Since they got together at the age of 16, Isaac said Georgia always donated to different charities.

In 2017 she donated her hair to the Princess Trust and last year she shaved her head for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Isaac said: “Before she was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first of every month she would raise awareness on social media, asking woman to check and ‘give their boobies a squeeze’.

“I want to carry her legacy on – that’s my driving force.”

After she was diagnosed with cancer, Georgia had 15 embryos frozen so they could start a family together in the future, Isaac said.

The 25-year-old received chemotherapy to treat the cancer during the coronavirus pandemic and Isaac said the treatment appeared to have been quite successful.

She her last round on October 7, Isaac added.

But on October 27, after experiencing symptoms including a migraine, Georgia was admitted to the Royal Liverpool Hospital having suffered from a seizure.







Due to coronavirus restrictions, Isaac was unable to see Georgia for the following week that she was in hospital, which he said was the longest they have ever been apart.

Initially, doctors suspected that Georgia may have meningitis but after a series of tests she was transferred to the Clatterbridge Centre, where Isaac was allowed to see her.

On November 3, the couple were told the devastating news that the cancer had spread to Georgia’s brain.

Isaac said: “I asked for a private conversation with the oncologist to get the full picture. I asked ‘how long has she got?’

“That’s when she told me that there’s no cure and with treatment it was three to four months.”

A few days later the couple were moved to the Walton Centre, where Georgia had an operation which involved having chemotherapy to the affected area of her brain where the cancer had spread.

Isaac said: “That surgery was successful. At that point she was still in good spirits. She was referring to herself as a cyber man.

“But sadly on Saturday night she suffered a severe seizure.”

Georgia suffered a stroke as a result of the seizure which left her unresponsive and she was later moved to ICU, where she was given palliative care.

In the early hours of November 11, Georgia died in her sleep, holding Isaac’s hand.

Isaac said: “I fell asleep until about four in the morning holding her hand. I woke up still holding her hand and a nurse came in to change her position so I went out of the room.

“The nurse came out and told me Georgia has passed away while we were asleep.

“I’m sure that’s what she would have wanted.

“Not that anyone wants this but if she had to choose, with me holding her hand I hope she was peaceful and obviously she’s not in any pain anymore.

“I’m just glad I could be there with her.”

Isaac and Georgia first got together when they were 16 years old and were “inseparable” ever since, he said.

In 2019 Isaac proposed under the Northern Lights during a trip to Iceland which Georgia had surprised him with for his graduation.

They got married at St George’s Hall on Georgia’s birthday this year, on October 21.

Isaac said: “It was the best day of my life.

“If we moved it back a week it wouldn’t have happened so I’m very lucky that we managed to do that.

“I’m just trying to focus on the eight years I’ve spent with her.”

To donate to the GoFundMe page click here.