Why DeFi will force BTC to break its 21M supply ceiling By Cointelegraph

The butterfly effect: Why DeFi will force BTC to break its 21M supply ceiling



2020 was unequivocally the year of decentralized finance. Driven by surging interest and striking breakthroughs, DeFi protocols accelerated financial innovation while reshaping the blockchain landscape. Buoyed by innovations in cross-chain asset gateways and DeFi protocols, has attracted a substantial amount of (BTC) assets, thus cutting into Bitcoin’s on-chain transfers.

Moving forward, this trend will pose severe challenges for Bitcoin’s network security, especially as BTC continues to phase out block rewards, leaving miners increasingly unable to generate income. Prior to the explosion of DeFi, BTC supporters were confident in their ability to generate income through the platform’s transaction fees — yet this appears to no longer be the case. Moving forward, I’d like to explore the future of BTC and its implications for the blockchain sector.

