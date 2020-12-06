Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV channels, schedule for NFL Week 13

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs will take their high-flying attack to prime time in Week 13 on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Chiefs (10-1) will host the Broncos (4-7) in a lopsided AFC West matchup. Denver is coming off a game where it was forced to play promoted practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, while Mahomes and Hill just had historic days in a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Broncos are expected to have their main quarterback options back, but they’re still heavy underdogs against Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Hill had more than 200 receiving yards in the first quarter of Kansas City’s win in Tampa, and he finished with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. One of those TDs ended with a backflip into the end zone. Mahomes threw for 432 yards himself, and the Chiefs are flying high into the stretch run of the regular season.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch “Sunday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

These teams met earlier in the year in Denver, and the Chiefs were blowout winners, 43-16. Mahomes didn’t need to do much that day, throwing for only 200 yards and one score. The Chiefs scored touchdowns both on an interception return and a kickoff return.

If Drew Lock is indeed back, he’ll be looking to cut down on a disturbing turnover trend that’s seen him throw an interception in six-straight games. Giving the ball to Mahomes in positive positions will not work out well for the Broncos.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 29

: Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on tonight?

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC’s team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michaels this season will be given a few “bye weeks” because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

NFL live stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

