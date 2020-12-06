What’s New to Watch in December on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

With Christmas, Hanukkah, and more winter holidays upon us, there is no better time to get comfortable on your couch and watch some great new shows. A lot of the popular streaming services are adding top-notch quality programming to keep you entertained through the holiday season. HBO Max will be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, while Disney+ will feature the Pixar movie Soul and the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. As usual, Netflix has a fresh pack of shows for you to check out in the final month of 2020. Get your remote ready! Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout December 2020. And you can check out November’s streaming lineup to see what arrived last month.

Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide

The PromPhoto: Netflix

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

Dec. 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Dec. 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Dec. 25

Bridgerton

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings: Return of the KingPhoto: Warner Bros.

December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

December 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!: Special (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

December 12

Endless (2020)

December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

December 18

The Hero (2017)

December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

December 27

American Animals (2018)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie’s LovePhoto: Amazon Studios

December 1

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outlaw’s Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King’s Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

December 4

Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

The Expanse: Season 5 – Amazon Original Series

December 17

La Pachanga

December 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

Sylvie’s Love

December 25

Soldiers Of Fortune

December 27

The House Sitter

December 29

House Gap (2020)

December 30

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special

December 31

Supervized

SoulPhoto: Disney+/Pixar

Dec. 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”

Dec. 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”

Dec 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

Nov. 20

The Mandalorian – Episode 4

The Right Stuff – Episode 8

One Day At Disney – Episode 151

Marvel’s 616

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

The Real Right Stuff

Dec. 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984Photo: Warner Bros.

December 1:

3 Godfathers, 1949

40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)

Absolute Power, 1997

Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

The Blind Side, (HBO)

Blow-Up, 1966

The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019

Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Comedy Knockout, 2016

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

Crimes of the Century, 2013

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Demolition Man, 1993

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)

Fallen, 1998

Falling Skies, 2011

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

Father of the Bride, 1950

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Gladiator, 2000

Gun Crazy, 1950

Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland, 2019

Hero, 2004 (HBO)

The History of Comedy, 2017

Holiday Affair, 1949

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4

The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018

It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Juice, 1992

Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018

The Last Samurai, 2003

La Unidad, 2020

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

The Misery Index, 2013

My Dream is Yours, 1949

Nancy Drew, 2007

No Blade of Grass, 1970

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Outbreak, 1995

Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016

The Redemption Project, 2019

Risky Business, 1983

Robots, 2005 (HBO)

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Room for One More, 1952

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me, 2017

Southland, Seasons 1-5

Soylent Green, 1973

SPAWN, 1997

Stargirl, Season 1

Striptease, 1996

Susan Slept Here, 1954

Talk Show the Game Show, 2017

Tea for Two, 1950

Those Who Can’t, 2016

Three Godfathers, 1936

THX 1138, 1971

Timeline, 2003 (HBO)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Unmasking a Killer, 2018

Very Scary People, Season 1

The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)

Westworld, 1973

What Bitch? (HBO)

Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)

Wrecked, 2019

Yogi Bear, 2010

Young Man with a Horn, 1949



Dec. 2:

Baby God



Dec. 3

Full Bloom

Looney Tunes



Dec. 4

Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1

Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020

Engineering the Future, 2020

JUJUTSU KAISEN (Crunchyroll Collection)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO)



Dec. 5

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)



Dec. 6

Euphoria

Murder on Middle Beach finale (HBO)



Dec. 7

Axios, Season Finale (HBO)



Dec. 8

40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1

One Night in Bangkok, 2020



Dec. 9

Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler



Dec. 10

4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3

Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere

Veneno, Season Finale

Valley of Tears, Season Finale



Dec. 11

Adult Material

Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)

One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)

Dec. 12

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Dec. 15:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)



Dec. 16:

The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Dec. 17:

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere

Love Monster, Season 1-2

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

Dec. 18

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

Dec. 19

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)



Dec. 20

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)



Dec. 23

Squish, Season 1



Dec. 25

The West Wing, Season 1-7

Wonder Woman 1984



Dec. 26

Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)

Road Trip, Season 1



Dec. 28

His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)



Dec. 29

Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)



December 31:

The Champ, 1979

Conan Without Borders

Jennifer Lopez, Shades of BluePhoto: NBC, Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dec. 1

Shades of Blue, S1-3

In Plain Sight, S1-5

Law and Order: UK, S1-5

A Christmas Carol (1951)

A Knight’s Tale

Age of Adaline

American Hustle

Barefoot

Bringing Down the House

Cadillac Records

Drillbit Taylor

Drive

Forever My Girl

Graduate

Gridiron Games

Hamburger Hill

Hello, My Name is Doris

Home for the Holidays

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Knight and Day

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life of Crime

Madelin

My Girl

My Girl 2

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Rudy

Santa Who?

Silverado

Snatch

The Craft

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid III

The Walk

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Dec. 4

Corner Gas Animated

Dec. 12

The Wolf of Wall Street

Dec. 15

Hart of Dixie, S1-4

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Elektra

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Dec. 22

Juliet, Naked

Dec. 29

Lawless

Kevin James, Kevin Can WaitPhoto: David M. Russell, CBS

Dec. 1

Attack the Block (2011)

Bad Company (2002)

Basic (2003)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Damage (2009)

Escape Plan (2013)

Hitman (2007)

Jumper (2008)

King Arthur (2017)

Payne (2008)

Street Kings (2008)

The November Man (2014)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Mr. Church (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

She Never Died (2019)

The Great White Hype (1996)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Killers (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Police Academy (1984)

The Sixth Man (1997)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Rudy (1993)

Step Up (2006)

The Duel (2016)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Wild Goose Lake (2019)

The Wrestler (2008)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Anaconda (1997)

Beyond the Woods (2016)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Eat Brains Love (2019)

Hostage (2005)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Miss Minoes (2001)

TMNT (2007)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Predators (2010)

Reign of Fire (2002)

The White King (2016)

Client List (2012) – Seasons 1-2

Dr. Ken (2015) – Seasons 1-2

Helix (2014) – Seasons 1-2

Kevin Can Wait (2016) – Seasons 1-2

Dec. 11

Gravity (2013)

Dec. 17

Bent (2018)

Space Jam

Dec. 1

Batman Begins (2005)*

Because I Said So (2007)

Beetlejuice (1998)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Bone Collector (1999)

Changeling (2008)

Connie And Carla (2004)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Cry Freedom (1987)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Fair Game (2010)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Goonies (1985)

HULK (2003)

Jessabelle (2014)

Jet Li’s Fearless (1996)

Margin Call (2011)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Paper (1994)

Problem Child (1990)

Problem Child 2 (1991)

Red 2 (2013)

Robin Hood (2018)

Santa’s Slay (2005)

Se7en (1995)*

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Serenity (2005)

The Skulls (2000)

Sleepy Hallow (1999)

Space Jam (1996)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

Tremors II (1996)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Wonderland (2003)

Curse Of Oak Island S1,S3-7

Dec. 3

Limetown S1

Dec. 4

Quantum of Solace

Casino Royale

The World Is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

Goldeneye

License to Kill

Octopussy

The Man with the Golden Gun

Diamonds Are Forever

You Only Live Twice

Goldfinger

From Russia With Love

Dec. 16

American Gangster (2007)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

In Bruges (2008)*

It’s Complicated (2009)

The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)

Tale Of Despereaux (2008)

Your Highness (2011)

Dec. 20

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970)

Dec. 31

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

