What’s New to Watch in December on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

With Christmas, Hanukkah, and more winter holidays upon us, there is no better time to get comfortable on your couch and watch some great new shows. A lot of the popular streaming services are adding top-notch quality programming to keep you entertained through the holiday season. HBO Max will be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, while Disney+ will feature the Pixar movie Soul and the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. As usual, Netflix has a fresh pack of shows for you to check out in the final month of 2020. Get your remote ready! Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout December 2020. And you can check out November’s streaming lineup to see what arrived last month.
Dec. 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Dec. 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
Dec. 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
Dec. 5
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon’s Cut
Dec. 10
Alice in Borderland
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
Dec. 14
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
Dec. 17
Braven (2018)
Dec. 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sweet Home
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21
The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Dec. 25
Bridgerton
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28
Cops and Robbers
Rango (2011)
Dec. 29
Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Dec. 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
December 1
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)
30 Days of Night (2007)
50 First Dates (2004)
About Last Night (1986)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Cake (2006)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Con Air (1997)
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)
Dr. No (1962)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Euphoria (2018)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)
Here On Earth (1999)
Hot Air (2018)
Into the Blue (2005)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Our Family Wedding (2009)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Shrink (2009)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Southside With You (2016)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Sunshine (2007)
The 6th Day (2000)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Client (1994)
The Color of Money (1986)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
The January Man (1989)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
The November Man (2014)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Young Victoria (2009)
True Confessions (1981)
Two Weeks (2006)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 4
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
December 5
Black Ops (2020)
God’s Own Country (2017)
It Had To Be You (2015)
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
December 6
How To Fake A War (2019)
The Secret Garden (2020)
December 7
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)
December 10
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!: Special (NBC)
Out Stealing Horses (2019)
December 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-A-Pal (2020)
Spy Cat (2020)
December 12
Endless (2020)
December 15
Dirt Music (2019)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
December 16
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)
December 18
The Hero (2017)
December 21
NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
December 22
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
December 23
Someone Marry Barry (2014)
The Little Hours (2017)
December 25
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
December 26
Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)
December 27
American Animals (2018)
December 28
Hope Gap (2020)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
December 31
Bayou Caviar (2018)
Supervized (2019)
December 1
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Outlaw’s Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King’s Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
December 4
Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie
December 7
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
Mad About You: Seasons 1-8
December 11
I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
December 16
The Expanse: Season 5 – Amazon Original Series
December 17
La Pachanga
December 18
Blackbird (2020)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special
December 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
Sylvie’s Love
December 25
Soldiers Of Fortune
December 27
The House Sitter
December 29
House Gap (2020)
December 30
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special
December 31
Supervized
Dec. 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin'” and “The Big Good Wolf”
Dec. 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
Dec 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale
Nov. 20
The Mandalorian – Episode 4
The Right Stuff – Episode 8
One Day At Disney – Episode 151
Marvel’s 616
Planes
Planes: Fire & Rescue
The Real Right Stuff
Dec. 25
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
December 1:
3 Godfathers, 1949
40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
Absolute Power, 1997
Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
The Blind Side, (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Comedy Knockout, 2016
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
Crimes of the Century, 2013
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Demolition Man, 1993
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Fallen, 1998
Falling Skies, 2011
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Father of the Bride, 1950
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Gladiator, 2000
Gun Crazy, 1950
Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland, 2019
Hero, 2004 (HBO)
The History of Comedy, 2017
Holiday Affair, 1949
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Juice, 1992
Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, 2018
The Last Samurai, 2003
La Unidad, 2020
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
The Misery Index, 2013
My Dream is Yours, 1949
Nancy Drew, 2007
No Blade of Grass, 1970
The Omega Man, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Outbreak, 1995
Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, 2016
The Redemption Project, 2019
Risky Business, 1983
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Room for One More, 1952
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me, 2017
Southland, Seasons 1-5
Soylent Green, 1973
SPAWN, 1997
Stargirl, Season 1
Striptease, 1996
Susan Slept Here, 1954
Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
Tea for Two, 1950
Those Who Can’t, 2016
Three Godfathers, 1936
THX 1138, 1971
Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Unmasking a Killer, 2018
Very Scary People, Season 1
The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
Westworld, 1973
What Bitch? (HBO)
Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wrecked, 2019
Yogi Bear, 2010
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Dec. 2:
Baby God
Dec. 3
Full Bloom
Looney Tunes
Dec. 4
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
Engineering the Future, 2020
JUJUTSU KAISEN (Crunchyroll Collection)
La Leyenda Negra (HBO)
Dec. 5
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
Dec. 6
Euphoria
Murder on Middle Beach finale (HBO)
Dec. 7
Axios, Season Finale (HBO)
Dec. 8
40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
One Night in Bangkok, 2020
Dec. 9
Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Trial of Christine Keeler
Dec. 10
4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
Veneno, Season Finale
Valley of Tears, Season Finale
Dec. 11
Adult Material
Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)
Dec. 12
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 15:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Dec. 16:
The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Dec. 17:
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
Love Monster, Season 1-2
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
Dec. 18
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
Dec. 19
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
Dec. 20
I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
Dec. 23
Squish, Season 1
Dec. 25
The West Wing, Season 1-7
Wonder Woman 1984
Dec. 26
Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)
Road Trip, Season 1
Dec. 28
His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Dec. 29
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)
December 31:
The Champ, 1979
Conan Without Borders
Dec. 1
Shades of Blue, S1-3
In Plain Sight, S1-5
Law and Order: UK, S1-5
A Christmas Carol (1951)
A Knight’s Tale
Age of Adaline
American Hustle
Barefoot
Bringing Down the House
Cadillac Records
Drillbit Taylor
Drive
Forever My Girl
Graduate
Gridiron Games
Hamburger Hill
Hello, My Name is Doris
Home for the Holidays
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Knight and Day
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life of Crime
Madelin
My Girl
My Girl 2
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Rudy
Santa Who?
Silverado
Snatch
The Craft
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid: Part II
The Karate Kid III
The Walk
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Dec. 4
Corner Gas Animated
Dec. 12
The Wolf of Wall Street
Dec. 15
Hart of Dixie, S1-4
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Elektra
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Dec. 22
Juliet, Naked
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 1
Attack the Block (2011)
Bad Company (2002)
Basic (2003)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Damage (2009)
Escape Plan (2013)
Hitman (2007)
Jumper (2008)
King Arthur (2017)
Payne (2008)
Street Kings (2008)
The November Man (2014)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Mr. Church (2016)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)
She Never Died (2019)
The Great White Hype (1996)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Killers (2010)
Kate & Leopold (2001)
Police Academy (1984)
The Sixth Man (1997)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Frankie & Alice (2010)
Rudy (1993)
Step Up (2006)
The Duel (2016)
The Monuments Men (2014)
The Wild Goose Lake (2019)
The Wrestler (2008)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Anaconda (1997)
Beyond the Woods (2016)
Down a Dark Hall (2018)
Eat Brains Love (2019)
Hostage (2005)
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Miss Minoes (2001)
TMNT (2007)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
Predators (2010)
Reign of Fire (2002)
The White King (2016)
Client List (2012) – Seasons 1-2
Dr. Ken (2015) – Seasons 1-2
Helix (2014) – Seasons 1-2
Kevin Can Wait (2016) – Seasons 1-2
Dec. 11
Gravity (2013)
Dec. 17
Bent (2018)
Dec. 1
Batman Begins (2005)*
Because I Said So (2007)
Beetlejuice (1998)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
The Bone Collector (1999)
Changeling (2008)
Connie And Carla (2004)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Cry Freedom (1987)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Fair Game (2010)
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
The Goonies (1985)
HULK (2003)
Jessabelle (2014)
Jet Li’s Fearless (1996)
Margin Call (2011)
Monster-in-Law (2005)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
The Paper (1994)
Problem Child (1990)
Problem Child 2 (1991)
Red 2 (2013)
Robin Hood (2018)
Santa’s Slay (2005)
Se7en (1995)*
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Serenity (2005)
The Skulls (2000)
Sleepy Hallow (1999)
Space Jam (1996)
Tremors (1990)
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001)
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)
Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)
Tremors II (1996)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Wonderland (2003)
Curse Of Oak Island S1,S3-7
Dec. 3
Limetown S1
Dec. 4
Quantum of Solace
Casino Royale
The World Is Not Enough
Tomorrow Never Dies
Goldeneye
License to Kill
Octopussy
The Man with the Golden Gun
Diamonds Are Forever
You Only Live Twice
Goldfinger
From Russia With Love
Dec. 16
American Gangster (2007)
Flash Of Genius (2008)
In Bruges (2008)*
It’s Complicated (2009)
The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)
Tale Of Despereaux (2008)
Your Highness (2011)
Dec. 20
Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970)
Dec. 31
Child’s Play 2 (1990)