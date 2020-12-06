What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 13 NFL game

One of the best statistical quarterbacks of 2020, Aaron Rodgers, hosts one of the worst, Carson Wentz, as Philadelphia makes the trip to Lambeau Field.

The Packers (8-3) defeated Chicago on “Sunday Night Football” last week to take a commanding three-game lead in the NFC North over both the Bears and Minnesota. Rodgers had another efficient night against the Bears, completing 21 of 29 passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rodgers’ 33 passing touchdowns are two more than Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL. He needs 12 more over Green Bays’ final five game to tie his personal record of 45.

Philadelphia (3-7-1) can’t get out of its own way, as the Eagles have now lost three in a row, scoring 17 points in each game. Wentz had his fourth consecutive game throwing for fewer than 240 yards last week against Seattle and through another interception. His 15 interceptions are four more than the next closest player. Rookie Jalen Hurts looked as though he was going to replace Wentz against the Seahawks, but after completing his only pass attempt, he was subsequently benched.

Green Bay has just one game remaining against a team over .500, while the Eagles play two more winning teams before closing out the regular season with divisional games at Dallas and vs. Washington.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Eagles game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 13 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

TV channel (Green Bay): WFRV

WFRV TV channel (Philadelphia): KYW

KYW Live stream: fuboTV

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will call the game in the booth with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Eagles on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packers vs. Eagles start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 6 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. p.m. ET

Packers vs. Eagles is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on CBS. Most of the country will have access to the game on CBS. California and New England will have access to Patriots at Chargers.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Packers schedule 2020

