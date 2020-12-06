What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 13 NFL game

One of the best statistical quarterbacks of 2020, Aaron Rodgers, hosts one of the worst, Carson Wentz, as Philadelphia makes the trip to Lambeau Field.

The Packers (8-3) defeated Chicago on “Sunday Night Football” last week to take a commanding three-game lead in the NFC North over both the Bears and Minnesota. Rodgers had another efficient night against the Bears, completing 21 of 29 passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rodgers’ 33 passing touchdowns are two more than Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL. He needs 12 more over Green Bays’ final five game to tie his personal record of 45.

Philadelphia (3-7-1) can’t get out of its own way, as the Eagles have now lost three in a row, scoring 17 points in each game. Wentz had his fourth consecutive game throwing for fewer than 240 yards last week against Seattle and through another interception. His 15 interceptions are four more than the next closest player. Rookie Jalen Hurts looked as though he was going to replace Wentz against the Seahawks, but after completing his only pass attempt, he was subsequently benched.

Green Bay has just one game remaining against a team over .500, while the Eagles play two more winning teams before closing out the regular season with divisional games at Dallas and vs. Washington.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Eagles game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 13 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WFRV
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): KYW
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will call the game in the booth with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Eagles on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packers vs. Eagles start time

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 6
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. p.m. ET

Packers vs. Eagles is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on CBS. Most of the country will have access to the game on CBS. California and New England will have access to Patriots at Chargers.

NFL schedule Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Saints at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Colts at Texans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Bears1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Cardinals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Giants at Seahawks4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Packers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Patriots at Chargers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Broncos at Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 7

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Washington at Steelers5 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at 49ers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Tuesday, Dec. 8

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cowboys at Ravens8:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Packers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
2Sept. 20vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
3Sept. 27at Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
4Oct. 5vs. Falcons8:15 p.m. ETESPN
5Oct. 11BYE
6Oct. 18at Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
7Oct. 25at Texans1 p.m. ETFOX
8Nov. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
9Nov. 5at 49ers8:20 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon
10Nov. 16vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETFOX
11Nov. 22at Colts1 p.m. ETFOX
12Nov. 29vs. Bears8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
15Dec. 19-20vs. PanthersTBDTD
16Dec. 27vs. Titans8:20 p.m. NBC
17Jan. 3at Bears1 p.m. ETFOX

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Redskins1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Redskins1 p.m.

