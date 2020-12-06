Home Sports Week 14 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Week 14 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Lisa Witt
Our Week 14 fantasy WR PPR rankings lack a lot of sure things outside of the top two tiers, but getting a point per reception helps offset bad matchups. Unfortunately, there are numerous key WRs with bad matchups this week, which will make start ’em, sit ’em decisions all the more difficult in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs. 

But let’s face it, you’re not going to sit Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen (@ Buccaneers), Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp (vs. Patriots), Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones (@ Chargers), Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (vs. Washington), Terry McLaurin (@ 49ers), Jarvis Landry (vs. Ravens), or JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Clalypool, and Diontae Johnson (@ Bills) despite their tough statistical matchups. You could make a case for sitting some of those guys in standard leagues, but in PPR, they simply have too high of floors. You would have to have several other good options to put any of those receivers on your bench. 

Even some of the third-tier receivers with tough matchups — Marvin Jones (vs. Packers), Christian Kirk (@ Giants), Jerry Jeudy (@ Panthers), Jakobi Meyers (@ Rams), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Eagles), and Curtis Samuel (vs. Broncos) will be tough to sit because of their target floors. We’re mainly talking about Jones, Jeudy, Meyers, and Samuel, who should all continue getting ample chances to make plays. 

Of course, if all of those receivers have difficult matchups, then at least a few will have favorable ones. Sterling Shepard (vs. Cardinals), Corey Davis (vs. Jaguars), T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. (@ Raiders), Allen Lazard (@ Lions), Marquise Brown (@ Browns), and Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims (@ Seahawks) are all in play this week, even if a few fit more of a boom-or-bust, standard-league mold (Brown, Lazard, Mims, Perriman).

PPR leagues make it easier to trust stud receivers as opposed to taking chances on riskier options, and that will be the case again in Week 14. There are bound to be a few disappointments, but that’s true of potential sleepers, too. If you’re a big underdog and need to take some chances, then it’s not crazy to sell out for at least one big-play guy. But if you’re a favorite and just need a safe WR2/3 with a high floor, then trust the targets and talent of your more established pass-catchers. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 14 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB @ DET
2Keenan Allen, LAC vs. ATL
3A.J. Brown, TEN @ JAX
4DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ NYG
5Tyreek Hill, KC @ MIA
6Allen Robinson, CHI vs. HOU
7Michael Thomas, NO @ PHI
8DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NYJ
9Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. PIT
10Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NYJ
11Chris Godwin, TB vs. MIN
12Amari Cooper, DAL @ CIN
13Mike Evans, TB vs. MIN
14DeVante Parker, MIA vs. KC
15Calvin Ridley, ATL @ LAC
16Terry McLaurin, WAS @ SF
17Julio Jones, ATL @ LAC
18Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BUF
19Adam Thielen, MIN @ TB
20Justin Jefferson, MIN @ TB
21Tee Higgins, CIN vs. DAL
22CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ CIN
23Robert Woods, LAR vs. NE
24Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NE
25Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. DAL
26Corey Davis, TEN @ JAX
27DJ Chark, JAX vs. TEN
28Antonio Brown, TB vs. MIN
29Robby Anderson, CAR vs. DEN
30Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. ARI
31JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BUF
32Chase Claypool, PIT @ BUF
33D.J. Moore, CAR vs. DEN
34Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ SEA
35Deebo Samuel, SF vs. WAS
36T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LV
37Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. BAL
38Marvin Jones, DET vs. GB
39Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. DEN
40Brandin Cooks, HOU @ CHI
41Mike Williams, LAC vs. ATL
42Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ CAR
43Keke Coutee HOU @ CHI
44Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ SEA
45Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. WAS
46Cole Beasley, BUF vs. PIT
47Allen Lazard, GB @ DET
48Jakobi Meyers, NE @ LAR
49Denzel Mims, NYJ @ SEA
50Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE
51Christian Kirk, ARI @ NYG
52Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ LV
53Jalen Reagor, PHI vs. NO
54Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. BAL
55Willie Snead, BAL @ CLE
56Nelson Agholor, LV vs. IND
57Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ PHI
58Tim Patrick, DEN @ CAR
59Golden Tate, NYG vs. ARI
60Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. PIT
61Michael Gallup, DAL @ CIN
62Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. HOU
63Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. IND
64Darius Slayton, NYG vs. ARI
65David Moore, SEA vs. NYJ
66Anthony Miller, CHI vs. HOU
67Russell Gage, ATL vs. LAC
68Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. TEN
69Keelan Cole, JAX vs. TEN
70Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. ATL
71A.J. Green, CIN vs. DAL
72Danny Amendola, DET vs. GB
73Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. GB
74Collin Johnson, JAX vs. TEN
75Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. IND
76Sammy Watkins, KC @ MIA
77Damiere Byrd, NE @ LAR
78Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. KC
79KJ Hamler, DEN @ CAR
80Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DET
81Zach Pascal, IND @ LV
82Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NE
83Mecole Hardman, KC @ MIA
84Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. NO
85Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ PHI
86Cam Sims WAS @ SF
87Demarcus Robinson, KC @ MIA
88Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. NO
89Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ NYG
90Brandon Powell, ATL @ LAC
91N’Keal Harry, NE @ LAR
92Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. WAS
93Scotty Miller, TB vs. MIN
94Andy Isabella, ARI @ NYG
95James Washington, PIT @ BUF

