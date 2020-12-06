Week 14 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our Week 14 fantasy WR PPR rankings lack a lot of sure things outside of the top two tiers, but getting a point per reception helps offset bad matchups. Unfortunately, there are numerous key WRs with bad matchups this week, which will make start ’em, sit ’em decisions all the more difficult in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.

But let’s face it, you’re not going to sit Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen (@ Buccaneers), Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp (vs. Patriots), Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones (@ Chargers), Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (vs. Washington), Terry McLaurin (@ 49ers), Jarvis Landry (vs. Ravens), or JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Clalypool, and Diontae Johnson (@ Bills) despite their tough statistical matchups. You could make a case for sitting some of those guys in standard leagues, but in PPR, they simply have too high of floors. You would have to have several other good options to put any of those receivers on your bench.

Even some of the third-tier receivers with tough matchups — Marvin Jones (vs. Packers), Christian Kirk (@ Giants), Jerry Jeudy (@ Panthers), Jakobi Meyers (@ Rams), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Eagles), and Curtis Samuel (vs. Broncos) will be tough to sit because of their target floors. We’re mainly talking about Jones, Jeudy, Meyers, and Samuel, who should all continue getting ample chances to make plays.

Of course, if all of those receivers have difficult matchups, then at least a few will have favorable ones. Sterling Shepard (vs. Cardinals), Corey Davis (vs. Jaguars), T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. (@ Raiders), Allen Lazard (@ Lions), Marquise Brown (@ Browns), and Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims (@ Seahawks) are all in play this week, even if a few fit more of a boom-or-bust, standard-league mold (Brown, Lazard, Mims, Perriman).

PPR leagues make it easier to trust stud receivers as opposed to taking chances on riskier options, and that will be the case again in Week 14. There are bound to be a few disappointments, but that’s true of potential sleepers, too. If you’re a big underdog and need to take some chances, then it’s not crazy to sell out for at least one big-play guy. But if you’re a favorite and just need a safe WR2/3 with a high floor, then trust the targets and talent of your more established pass-catchers.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 14 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues