The byes are officially over, the fantasy football playoffs have arrived for most of you, and our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings are strong to quite strong. We won’t say “very strong,” as several regular starters have tough matchups, but there are still plenty of sleeper options who can come in and get the job done in your must-win matchup.

Of course, that implies you would actually change your kicker at this point in the season, which most of you probably won’t. Honestly, we don’t blame you. Just because a matchup is unfavorable on paper doesn’t really mean that much at this position. Sure, we still factor it into our rankings because we have to use some objective criteria for evaluating 32 kickers, but when it comes to your individual decision, we wouldn’t blame you for ignoring certain stats and just going with the guy who’s been decent for you most of the year. 

That said, it’s important to at least weigh your options and consider all factors, starting with weather conditions. A few of our top options are in potentially risky environments (Justin Tucker in Cleveland, Randy Bullock in Cincinnati, Greg Zuerlein in Cincinnati), so make sure you know the forecasts ahead of kickoff. From there, you can look at recent performance, then follow that up with a look at the matchup.

Some guys, like Matt Prater (vs. Green Bay), Wil Lutz (vs. Eagles), and Michael Badgley (vs. Falcons), have been solid and are in stadiums with roofs, but they have tough statistical matchups. You could argue they’re safer than some of the guys above them in our rankings because of their big legs and stable kicking environments, so be all means, use them if you’d like. There’s no guarantee Brandon McManus (@ Panthers), Zuerlein (@ Bengals), or Graham Gano (vs. Cardinals) will be any better. 

It’s always tough choosing a kicker this time of year. More accurately, it’s always tough choosing a kicker but you just notice it more when you make the wrong choice this time of year. The easiest thing to do is just use someone decent playing indoors. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you trust the matchup stats, you might be able to find someone better.

NOTE: We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

RankPlayer
1Joey Slye, CAR vs. DEN
2Jason Sanders, MIA vs. KC
3Younghoe Koo, ATL @ LAC
4Justin Tucker, BAL @ CLE
5Ryan Succop, TB vs. MIN
6Randy Bullock, CIN vs. DAL
7Jason Myers, SEA vs. NYJ
8Stephen Gostkowski, TEN @ JAX
9Robbie Gould, SF vs. WAS
10Rodrigo Blankenship, IND @ LV
11Brandon McManus, DEN @ CAR
12Greg Zuerlein, DAL @ CIN
13Daniel Carlson, LV vs. IND
14Harrison Butker, KC @ MIA
15Matt Gay, LAR vs. NE
16Matt Prater, DET vs. GB
17Wil Lutz, NO vs. PHI
18Graham Gano NYG vs. ARI
19Michael Badgley, LAC vs. ATL
20Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU @ CHI
21Dustin Hopkins, WAS @ SF
22Chris Boswell, PIT @ BUF
23Tyler Bass, BUF vs. PIT
24Mason Crosby, GB @ DET
25Chase McLaughlin, JAX vs. TEN
26Zane Gonzalez, ARI @ NYG
27Sergio Castillo, NYJ @ SEA
28Cairo Santos, CHI vs. HOU
29Jake Elliott, PHI vs. NO
30Dan Bailey, MIN @ TB
31Nick Folk, NE @ LAR
32Cody Parkey, CLE vs. BAL

