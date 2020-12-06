We Rank All Hallmark Channel’s 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

Not all heroes wear a cape. But we use Hallmark branded blankets.

It’s early December and we’ve already seen 56 hours of new Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. Let’s repeat that: 56 hours. (So ​​the next time Aunt Nancy asks what we’re working on, we’ll be proud to show her this.)

Countdown to Christmas, the network’s long-running programming event, kicked off on October 24, so forget about the baddies, there’s really been no break for the holidays. Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the 2020 list has 39 movies, which means we are already more than halfway up the list a few weeks before Christmas. Do the wicked believe that they do not rest? Try programming your life around Hallmark movies.

Y Candace Cameron BureThe annual screening on the Sunday after Thanksgiving weekend has always marked the peak of C-to-C (how we mean Countdown to Christmas, obviously), so what better time to start ranking all 30 movies? that have already been issued?