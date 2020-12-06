Virat Kohli Matthew Wade video highlights run out dropped catch

Where to start…

Rival captains Virat Kohli and Matthew Wade combined for one of cricket’s more bizarre dismissals in the second T20 at the SCG tonight.

Wade – captaining Australia for an injured Aaron Finch – was absolutely flying at the top of the order, belting a rapid 58 before floating a leading edge in Kohli’s direction.

Wade gets Aussies off to flyer

But for the second straight match Kohli – one of the safer pair of hands in world cricket – spilled a sitter as he juggled unsuccessfully.

If Wade and batting partner Steve Smith had just run through normally, they would have easily completed a single.

But Wade, assuming Kohli would snare the easy grab, was instead staring mid-pitch at his bat, wondering where it had all gone wrong.

Matthew Wade stares at his bat.. (Twitter)

An embarrassed Kohli remained alert to the run out opportunity and as a confused Wade eventually woke up to the situation, KL Rahul whipped off his bails.

Wade glared back at Smith – who was overlooked for the captaincy – but only had himself to blame.

“That’s not international cricket of the highest quality,” Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

Virat drops a soda

“Complete confusion from the batsmen.

‘Roll the Benny Hill music over the top of that.”

Fellow commentator Mark Waugh summed it up as “under-10s stuff.”