Video: watchOS 8 concept imagines support for complications in Control Center on Apple Watch

A new concept from Matt Bircher imagines today how Apple could revise the Control Center in watchOS 8. Currently, the Apple Watch Control Center is reserved for quick access to things like WiFi, Do Not Disturb, and Water Mode, but this concept imagine a more versatile version Design with support for complications.

watchOS currently allows you to add complications to your watch face, but each face offers a different level of customization. Some watch faces, such as Infograph faces, allow you to add some complications, while others, such as Fireboy and Watergirl, do not support any complications.

As Matt explains in his video, the idea here is that you can choose a watch face that doesn’t offer complication spaces, but still has access to the data provided by complications in the Control Center.

For example, in the Control Center you could have complications for commonly accessed data such as weather, activity rings, and more. These complications could be placed directly on top of the existing Control Center switches.

This is a really intriguing idea, and it solves a huge problem facing the Apple Watch today. If you choose a watch face without complication gaps, there is no way to quickly access similar information without going to each individual app. Essentially, you have to choose to have the data directly on your watch face or not have easy access to all of it.

The idea is similar to Glances, a feature that was available in the early days of the Apple Watch. It was designed to offer quick access to specific bits of information, but Apple deprecated the feature in watchOS 3.

Check out Matt’s video below and let us know what you think of this idea in the comments! Do you have any other ideas on your wish list for watchOS 8? Make sure to share them in the comments too.

