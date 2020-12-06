Video: Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her dancing skills yet again

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are surely one of the coolest sibling duos of Bollywood. While Janhvi Kapoor has already entered the industry, Khushi is still completing her education before she enters the world of movies. Janhvi from time to time keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life through social media, be it her BTS pictures from shoot, holiday pictures or chilling her with her family. Today, the actress took to Instagram to post two videos of herself dancing gracefully in front of a mirror with Khushi sitting in the background.

Even though Janhvi was seen dancing her heart out, Khushi was seen unaffected and Janhvi hilariously captioned the video as, “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¼ swipe to see me make a booboo.”