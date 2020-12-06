Victoria Monet Bares Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Instagram

The close friend of Ariana Grande is looking forward to meeting her ‘tiny soul mate’ as she announces that she is expecting her first child with model/trainer John Gaines.

Singer Victoria Monet is pregnant with her first child.

The R&B star, who co-wrote the hit singles “thank u, next” and “7 Rings” for close pal Ariana Grande, went public with her baby news on Instagram on Saturday (05Dec20).

Showing off her bulging bump in a pair of elaborate maternity photos, she wrote, “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom…”

“Two hearts beat inside of me now… That’s more love. Two brains and two souls… that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side (sic)!!!”

Victoria then shared a message to her unborn child, adding, “To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!”

“The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you (sic)”.

The musician, who came out as bisexual in 2018, later revealed the identity of her baby daddy. She tagged model/trainer John Gaines along with a caption, “we love you so much daddi!!! You’re gonna be such an amazingly loving, extremely funny, protective (in the best ways) dad! I can’t wait for a lifetime of family moments with you …”