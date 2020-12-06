Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins Spice Up MTV Movie and TV Awards Special Red Carpet

Instagram

The ‘Sucker Punch’ actress gives off Posh Spice vibes with a little black dress and slick-straight lob hair, while the ‘Emily in Paris’ star goes bold in a black latex mermaid dress that shows her back tattoo.

Vanessa Hudgens had a reason to dress up on Sunday night, December 6. The actress served as the host at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special and she was one of the stars leading the red carpet.

The “High School Musical” star gave off Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) a.k.a. Posh Spice vibes with her look in a little black dress. Rocking a glowing full-body tan, she had her raven tresses parted down the middle and flowed down to her shoulders in meticulously straightened strands.

The 31-year-old actress accessorized with variety of gold bangles and rings that coordinated with the Versace-inspired choker around her neck. She completed her look with a pair of open-toed pumps that fastened around the ankles.

Lily Collins also made a jaw-dropping appearance in a black latex mermaid dress that perfectly hugged her curves. Pairing it with black heels, she styled her long brunette hair into a sleek, low ponytail that flowed down her back in waves. For one of her poses, she turned her back to the camera, showing her back tattoos.

Sofia Carson oozed glamor in a sparkly ball gown that went sheer from the thigh area down. She rocked a red lipstick that stood out with her pale skin, while accessorizing with a pair of diamond earrings. Her raven hair was pulled into a sleek bun.

Sabrina Carpenter also brought the glitz in her shimmering and sheer gown that had a very high slit, giving a clear display of her black bra and panties underneath. Her long blonde hair was let loose while she rocked a pair of open-toed pumps.

Chelsea Handler opted for a more modest look in a black dress with sheer ruffles on the shoulders. The flower prints on the dress gave a sweet touch, while she kept it minimalist with no jewelry. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in a sleek up do.

Maddie Ziegler gave a mature look in a chic pantsuit with pointed toe heels. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell brightened up the red carpet in a yellow blouse, which was left unbuttoned to the chest area, and matching diamond-adorned skirt.

Peyton List looked sexy and fierce in a tiger-printed dress. She was joined on the red carpet by her “Cobra Kai” co-stars Xolo Mariduena, who donned a chic gray jacket and matching pants, and Jacob Bertrand, who went casual in a blue bomber jacket and gray pants. Derek Hough, meanwhile, opted for a biker look in a patterned button-down shirt, a brown suede jacket with fringe and black leather pants.

Putting a new twist on its annual MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV is honoring the “Greatest of All Time” in film and television from the 1980s until now in the special awards show. The categories included Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro and Dynamic Duo.