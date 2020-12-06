Urban Meyer turned down Texas?

The Texas Longhorns’ pursuit of Urban Meyer may have come to an end.

According to Horns 247’s Chip Brown, Meyer turned down interest from Texas. Meyer reportedly told the Longhorns he is leaning toward not coaching again due to health issues.

Texas reportedly reached out to Meyer to show interest following consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma earlier this season. No formal offer was made, but the school was prepared to pay the coach more than $10 million a year to coach the Longhorns.

Meyer, who has not coached since 2018, has served as an analyst for Fox since then, often making headlines for what he says. He’s the best coach available, which is why a dissatisfied program such as Texas pursued him.

Other coaches Texas reportedly has considered include Steve Sarkisian, Mario Cristobal, James Franklin and Matt Campbell.

If I’m Texas, I’m forgetting Sarkisian, as he won’t do more than Tom Herman, and Cristobal doesn’t get me too excited. Franklin would be fine, but Campbell would be the most desirable coach of the group.

But would the Longhorns pay a massive buyout to Herman if they’re not replacing him with Meyer? That’s the big question for their donors.