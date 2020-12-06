UniCredit president-elect says Mustier’s departure is not due to MPS By

© . FILE PHOTO: Unicredit Bank CEO Mustier holds his mascot Elkette during the UniCredit shareholders meeting in Rome



ROME () – Jean Pierre Mustier’s decision to resign as CEO of UniCredit had nothing to do with a possible takeover of rescued rival Monte dei Paschi (MPS), UniCredit president-elect Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday.

In an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Padoan denied that Mustier’s departure would facilitate a merger with MPS, after speculation about a deal hurt UniCredit shares last week.

“MPS played no role in Mustier’s decision to leave UniCredit at the end of his current term. Furthermore, his decision does not change in any way the bank’s position towards such an operation,” Padoan said.

Mustier resigned last Monday, citing a clash with the board over strategy. UniCredit had been in talks with the Treasury about MPS, which Rome is trying to reprivatize, the sources said.

Mustier had prioritized cash back to shareholders over mergers and had worked since arriving in mid-2016 to reduce Italy’s exposure to its fragile territory.

In an attempt to reassure investors, UniCredit’s board said the return on equity strategy was unchanged and ruled out deals that damaged the bank’s capital position.

Padoan said Mustier’s decision is due to “different opinions” on “the steps to follow for the integration strategy outside of Italy. The strategy, on which we agree, is not in doubt. Different views arose on how to carry it out “.

Padoan, who was named incoming president in October, denied a report that said he had challenged Mustier’s international approach by advocating for expansion in Italy.

Padoan, a former Italian economy minister who oversaw the MPS bailout and a member of Parliament for the ruling PD party at the time of his appointment, also sought to allay concerns about political meddling.

“Political interference, real or alleged, can only be harmful … But in UniCredit’s decisions political interference has played no role.”

Padoan, who is leading the board’s search for Mustier’s replacement, said the new CEO needed to have “a high international reputation, a strong understanding of the banking system, inclusive leadership and strategic vision.”