UK gears up for launch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the injection available in hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors’ clinics, the government said. Sunday.

The first doses will be given on Tuesday, and the National Health Service (NHS) will give top priority to vaccinating those over 80, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents.

Britain approved the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week, advancing the global race to start the most crucial mass inoculation program in history.

In all, Britain has ordered 40 million doses. Since each person requires two doses, that’s enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available during the first week.

The initial doses that have arrived from Belgium are stored in secure locations across the country, where their quality will be controlled, the Health Ministry said.

The launch coincides with a crucial and dangerous moment in the negotiations between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal.

A status quo transition period will end on December 31 and a no-deal scenario would lead to major disruptions in the movement of goods between Britain and EU countries like Belgium.

The Observer newspaper reported on Sunday that, under UK government contingency plans, tens of millions of doses of vaccines could be shipped to Britain on military aircraft to avoid port delays caused by Brexit.

The director of the drug regulatory agency that approved the vaccine, June Raine, was asked if she was concerned that a no-deal could disrupt the launch.

“We have practiced, we are ready, we are fully prepared for any possible outcome,” Raine said in an interview on BBC television.

Administered in 50 hospitals

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has burdensome storage requirements. It should be kept at -70 C and only lasts for five days in a normal fridge.

For that reason, the Health Ministry said the vaccine would be administered first in 50 hospitals. He said it would take a few hours to thaw each vaccine and prepare it for use.

NHS England has written to general practitioners, telling them to prepare to start vaccinating through local medical services from 14 December.

Instead of running clinics in individual surgeries, groups of local doctors will operate more than 1,000 vaccination centers across the country, the government said.

The vaccine boxes contain five 975-dose packages, but special regulatory approval is required to divide them. A senior medical official has said that while he was hoping it would be possible to divide the packages and deliver them directly to nursing homes, it was not guaranteed.

Queen to get vaccinated

Britain is among the first nations to implement vaccines outside the context of a clinical trial, raising hope that the tide may soon turn against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5 million people worldwide and has hit the world economy.

With high levels of vaccine skepticism concerning public health experts, the Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported that Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, “would let it be known.” when they got the vaccine.

The queen is highly admired in British society, and her public endorsement of the vaccine would be a powerful message to counter the anti-vaccination misinformation circulating online.