UFC to cut roster before year-end, says Dana White By

By Philip O’Connor

() – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remove 60 mixed martial artists from its roster before the end of the year, President Dana White said at a press conference after Saturday’s undercard in Las Vegas.

White was responding to a question about Cuban middleweight Yoel Romero, who was recently fired by the organization despite fighting for the title last March. The UFC currently lists 724 active fighters on its website (www.ufc.com), comprising 117 women and 607 men.

“We’re going to go through some serious cuts here by the end of the year, we’re probably going to have 60 cuts here by the end of the year … our list is very inflated right now,” White told reporters.

“We are literally beginning to review the list and he (Romero) is 44 years old, he has lost four of his last five. These are the difficult decisions you have to make,” he added.

The UFC was one of the first major American sports bodies to reboot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a bubble and undercard in Florida and Las Vegas, as well as on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, with no fans present. .

Despite the difficulties and the upcoming cuts, White declared himself happy with the way 2020 played out, saying, “Despite all the negative and bad things that have happened this year, we sure have done quite well.”