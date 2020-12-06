UAE target of cyberattacks after Israel deal, official says By

© . FILE PHOTO: The illustration file image shows a man typing on a computer keyboard in Warsaw



DUBAI () – The UAE was targeted by cyber attacks after establishing formal ties with Israel, the Arab Gulf state’s cybersecurity chief said on Sunday.

The UAE broke decades of Arab politics in August when it agreed to forge ties with Israel in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities. Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

“Our relationship, for example, with normalization with Israel really opened up huge attacks by some other activists against the UAE,” Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said during an on-stage interview at a conference in Dubai.

Kuwait said the financial sector was the target, but did not elaborate. He did not say whether any of the attacks were successful or provide details on who the perpetrators were.

He also told the conference that the number of cyber attacks in the UAE increased dramatically after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Kuwait said that traditionally many attacks in the region originate from Iran, without specifying who is behind them.

Iran has also said it has been a victim of piracy.