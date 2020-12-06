U.S. Readies New China Sanctions Over Hong Kong, Says By Bloomberg

The latest round of sanctions over Hong Kong could come as early as Monday, said, citing three people including an American official familiar with the matter. The U.S. move comes as President Donald Trump continues to pile pressure on China’s ruling Communist Party in his final weeks in office.

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators, reported.

© Bloomberg. Pro-government supporters display a Chinese flag during a flash mob in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed national unity and said relations between Hong Kong and the mainland would improve, as the city braced for a wave of protests to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Communist rule. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

