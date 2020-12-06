Twitter Makes Fun On Lauryn Hill; Says Her Head Is Shaped Like ‘Rubik’s cube’!

R&B legend Lauryn Hill has definitely had her ups and downs, bot h in her career and in her life. But Lauryn seems to be in a pretty good place in her life.

That’s probably why Twitter is dragging her down today. learned that a recent video showing Lauryn in trending on social media – and it has many of Lauryn’s former fans making fun of her.

INSTAGRAM STAR ROBBED WHILE FLASHING MONEY ON LIVE

The trolls are saying that Lauryn’s head is shaped funny. One tweeter said that it’s “shaped like a Rubik’s dude.”

The video shows Lauryn giving an impromptu speech at a Jalen Brown-hosted event held on the rooftop of the London Hotel in Hollywood on NBA All-Star Weekend, last year. She was dropping knowledge, after former Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas invited her on stage to deliver insight on the state of the economy, tech space and more.

But people weren’t listening to what Lauryn said, they just judged her appearance.

Here’s the full talk: