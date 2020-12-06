Torrential rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead and 2,700 homes flooded

Torrential rains in Indonesia The third largest city caused the overflow of four rivers, flood thousands of homes and killing at least five people, authorities said Friday.

The local disaster mitigation agency said rescuers were searching for two other people reportedly still missing, including a young child, after heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.

At least five people were found dead after being washed away by the flooding, which began Thursday night, the agency said in a statement.

A girl washes a pillow in floodwater near ruined houses in a flood-affected neighborhood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, December 4, 2020. (AP)

More than 2,700 houses were flooded in the city, which has about 2.9 million people, forcing authorities to cut off water and electricity supplies, he said.

On Friday, rescuers took 181 people to temporary shelters after flooding reached five meters in several places.

The agency said much of the water had receded Friday night.

People walk past the wreckage of a car washed away by flooding in a neighborhood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP)

An Indonesian woman carries a stray cat that was rescued from a flood-affected area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Friday, December 4, 2020. (AP)

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Indonesian soldiers examine damage to a flood-affected neighborhood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, December 4, 2020 (AP)

