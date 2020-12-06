Torrential rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead and 2,700 homes flooded

The local disaster mitigation agency said rescuers were searching for two other people reportedly still missing, including a young child, after heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.
At least five people were found dead after being washed away by the flooding, which began Thursday night, the agency said in a statement.
More than 2,700 houses were flooded in the city, which has about 2.9 million people, forcing authorities to cut off water and electricity supplies, he said.
On Friday, rescuers took 181 people to temporary shelters after flooding reached five meters in several places.
The agency said much of the water had receded Friday night.
Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.
Severe flooding and landslides that affected the Jakarta area earlier this year killed more than 60 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and forced an airport to close.