TikTok videos offering dubious financial advice are drawing millions of views, as young people increasingly turn to the app as a source of financial literacy (Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou/Bloomberg)

Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou / Bloomberg:

TikTok videos offering dubious financial advice are drawing millions of views, as young people increasingly turn to the app as a source of financial literacy  —  Buy several credit cards with different due dates.  Max out spending on the first one, use another to pay it off …

