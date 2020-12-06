TikTok videos offering dubious financial advice are drawing millions of views, as young people increasingly turn to the app as a source of financial literacy (Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou/Bloomberg)

Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou / Bloomberg:
TikTok videos offering dubious financial advice are drawing millions of views, as young people increasingly turn to the app as a source of financial literacy — Buy several credit cards with different due dates. Max out spending on the first one, use another to pay it off …
