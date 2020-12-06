Thousands of people protest to demand the resignation of the Moldovan government

At least 20,000 people gathered in the Moldovan capital on Sunday to call for the resignation of the government and the dissolution of parliament.

The protesters were responding to a demand from the newly elected pro-European president Maia Sandu, who will take office at the end of the year.

The protesters, whose estimated number was confirmed by AFP journalists on the ground, shouted “resign!”, “Early elections!” or “Down with thieves, down with corruption!” while wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Sandu was the surprise winner of the presidential elections in the small former Soviet republic between Ukraine and Romania, defeating pro-Russian Igor Dodon in November.

The opposition has already demonstrated this week against the new laws that reduce the presidential powers introduced by the government.

One of these laws transfers control of the security services (SIS) to the deputies, which Sandu and his followers believe is a way to reduce the role of the presidency at the expense of the Dodon-controlled parliament.

Speaking at Sunday’s rally, the president-elect said: “Igor Dodon does not want to admit defeat. He wants to set the country on fire, cause chaos, isolate Moldova internationally. To do this, he uses crooks and corrupt officials in parliament.” . . “

“We want Moldova to develop, so that all thieves go to jail and the citizens of the country can live in peace and harmony,” he said.

Moldova is divided between supporters of a rapprochement with Moscow and those who support European integration, particularly through the country’s links with neighboring Romania.

Sandu’s victory marked a setback for Russia, which is eager to preserve its influence over the country and whose army is deployed in Transnistria, a pro-Russian territory that has separated from Moldova.

Moscow openly supported outgoing President Igor Dodon.