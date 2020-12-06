Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall but escapes fracture By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: UCI Road World Championships

() – Ineos-Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on Sunday but the tough-as-nails Welshman said he would be back in training on Monday having escaped a fracture.

“Not the Sunday I was expecting… crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder,” Thomas said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by x-rays of his shoulder that also showed several screws in his collar bone from a previous injury.

“It’s back in now, after a rather painful two hours, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo (trainer) tomorrow.”

The 34-year-old’s injury comes two months after he fractured his pelvis in the third stage of the Giro d’Italia in October to crash out of the race.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR