This new brand of sneakers is intended for healthcare professionals

This is a Startup Year One installment, a special series of interviews with founders on the main lessons they have learned immediately after the first year of operation of their companies.

Clove, a new shoe brand developed with nurses and doctors in mind, entered the market during an incredibly interesting time: just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inspired by the founder’s wife, a nurse who struggled to find the right work shoes, the brand’s first sneaker design was crafted in accordance with rigid hospital footwear requirements, which have made it difficult for healthcare workers to find footwear that looks good and feels good. That’s why Clove conducted more than 2,000 hours of research to design a shoe that specifically meets the needs of healthcare workers: a shoe that repels fluids, is easy to put on, and incredibly comfortable.

This approach seems to be working: Clove’s first shoe sold out two days after its initial release in July and has been in high demand ever since.

I recently spoke with founder Joe Ammon to learn more about Clove’s business, lessons learned, obstacles overcome, and the brand’s plans for the next year.

The following interview has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Clove founder Joe Ammon. Photograph courtesy of Clove

: What were you doing professionally before releasing Clove?

Ammon: Clove was born out of the time I spent in Wharton’s MBA program in Philadelphia. Prior to that, I worked in Deloitte’s M,A Transaction Services group in New York. I had always dreamed of running my own business, from my first venture buying and restoring instruments with my brother in Ohio and selling them to families on the shores as a teenager. The goal was always to build something impactful and durable from scratch.

What inspired the release of Clove? How can this better serve frontline workers, especially healthcare workers?

The inspiration for Clove came directly from my wife Tamara’s experience as a registered nurse. He was constantly researching and reviewing countless shoes, trying to find a pair that would suit his needs on the hospital floor, without having to sacrifice his own personal style. It just became an ongoing conversation in our house, where we talked about the problems that I had with each of them.

It was really frustrating for her and I understood that this was an incredibly common pain point for many healthcare workers. He couldn’t believe there wasn’t a brand eager to listen to their needs and eager to create a solution that would support them during their shift.

So when we decided to explore the Clove idea, it all started with asking what seemed like a simple question: What if we designed a shoe in which every decision point was made, from the materials to the lacing design, even down to the stitches thinking of healthcare workers? Could we make something that was highly functional that would make you proud to be seen shopping for groceries on the way home? It took over 2,000 hours of hospital wear testing and months of iteration, but we created a design that does it all.

In the beginning, what was equally important was clarifying how we present ourselves to the world and what we represent and live in it, not only for our clients but for our team. Our leadership team delved into why Clove’s mission was important to us as individuals, outside of the business case, and that was creating a culture of caring. This is a practice that we continue to do today to renew our commitment and redefine our responsibility. I think that’s why we’ve built such a fantastic team at Clove; we are dedicated to the cause and not just the product we offer.

When Clove was launched, just before the pandemic became a reality, it was important for us to be honest about what it means to be in healthcare. Yes, we sell shoes, but to fulfill our mission and continue to create the right product, we have to be upfront and honest about who we serve, what they are going through, and what motivates them. So we created the Clove brand to be fully aware of the ups and downs of life in this profession, from the feeling of losing her first patient, which my wife will never forget, to a family thanking you for saving the life of a loved one. . Working in healthcare brings the full range of human emotions, and we wanted to represent an honest description of that in the stories we tell and the people we work with.

Right now, the world sees healthcare workers as heroes (and they are!), But they are also real people going through real trials, tribulations and barriers and a personal life filled with different passions outside of the hospital. We are excited to create a storytelling platform that amplifies often-unheard voices and is built on truth, empathy, and connection.

The Clove sneaker in pink. Courtesy of Clove

What went into the research and development process of shoe design, especially for nurses and doctors on their feet all day? Did you interview or follow any health workers? What were you looking for the most in a sturdy pair of sneakers?

We spent more than 2,000 hours conducting comprehensive research trials at one of the world’s leading academic medical centers to develop a shoe designed expressly for healthcare workers. I had learned first-hand from my wife what characteristics were important to her and others in her field, but it was an incredible experience to gain a deeper understanding of her needs, why certain characteristics were important, and how even the smallest change could. make a world. Of diference.

Through these hours of research, we interacted with hundreds of healthcare workers, from nurses to technicians and doctors, through interviews, surveys, and observation in the hospital. Many of them had very little opportunity, if any, to speak to other brands about their needs, so they were really looking forward to being a part of this journey with us. And likewise, we continue to be very grateful to all of the healthcare workers who participated in the trials in our early days and who continue to be a part of our ongoing product development.

We found that what healthcare workers cared about most was ease of cleaning, as they are continually exposed to blood, toxic chemicals, and bacteria at work. So in response, we meticulously designed the Clove sneaker with liquid repellent laces and an upper made from liquid repellent and stain resistant Clarino. tissue, which can be easily cleaned with the same antibacterial wipes used in the hospital. We constantly hear that this is one of the shoe’s most beloved features.

Comfort was also incredibly critical to the design of our footwear (the average nurse, for example, walks a marathon every week, and that’s only at work). In our research, we found that many healthcare workers had worn clogs or athletic shoes, which did not provide them with the support and protection they needed at work simply because they were not designed to handle the rigors of a hospital. This gave us the opportunity to completely reinvent their shoe. So we start by creating a rigid set of specifications and then designing around them. It has been amazing to see how many clients have written to say that it has fixed their low back pain, eliminated foot pain, and helped them feel as comfortable on hour 12 of a shift as on hour one. We’ve continued to innovate on this since launch, launching a new foam formula in the midsole that has even greater rebound while maintaining the same durability for a shoe that healthcare workers will wear more than any other in their lifetime.

In the course of our conversation with the nurses, we found that many remove their shoes when sitting at the nurses station, but need to put on very quickly when there is a code blue alarm. So we also designed a slip-on shoe that would make it easy for them to put them on in seconds. These were little things that seemed relatively easy to figure out, but few brands seem to address the needs of nurses with this level of detail.

We also found that each hospital had its own footwear guidelines and policies, making it difficult to find a shoe that fits your personal style. Some hospitals restrict large logos or too many colors, while others ask nurses-in-training to wear white shoes to match their uniform. With all these different restrictions in mind, we carefully designed our shoe to be allowed in any hospital, maintaining a stylish aesthetic in which healthcare workers could look and feel good.

Clove carried out more than 2,000 hours of research to design a shoe that specifically meets the needs of healthcare workers: a shoe that repels fluids, is easy to put on, and incredibly comfortable. Courtesy of Clove

Retailers have been hit hard during the pandemic, but this is more of a niche product for a profession that is in the midst of the biggest medical crisis of the last century. What has it been like to launch a company in 2020? What has it been like working with supply chain partners and developing the initial collection?

At the beginning of the pandemic, doctors and nurses began purchasing several pairs of Clove shoes to prepare for the long days ahead, quadrupling our sales. PPE was an ongoing need, as we all saw, and at Clove, we felt we had a greater responsibility to do everything possible to serve a community that could truly benefit from feeling comfortable and protected while taking on some of the biggest challenges of their life. career.

When orders began to arrive in March and April, we faced never-before-seen challenges around transportation as the pandemic froze many of the traditional routes in the supply chain. While we lost two weeks of manufacturing, our team moved heaven and earth to get the sneakers out, but above all to be super communicative and transparent with customers about what we were experiencing and empathic with what they were experiencing. It was inspiring to see how our customers reacted when we had problems, such as a delay in shipping. We expected to have angry customers that they had already been waiting weeks for their order to arrive, but instead they were thanking us for doing what we were doing and for working hard to navigate the unknowns. A part of me thinks that, in essence, these are some of the kindest and most generous people you can serve, but another thought is that we were leaping into the unknown, just like them, and they appreciated that we were honest and sincere with them when We hit an obstacle

Through these challenges, we felt it was even more important to return to our mission of supporting healthcare workers and to our responsibility as a company, not just now but beyond. At the beginning of the pandemic, we received 100 emails a day from healthcare workers asking us if we could donate sneakers in the areas most affected by COVID. In the emails, they expressed what they were going through, sharing that they had been wearing the same PPE for weeks, that their co-workers were coming down with coronavirus. There were so many stories of loss and pain. It was heartbreaking.

Clove added a new all-black shoe on Black Friday this year. Courtesy of Clove

For Clove, healthcare workers have been the unsung heroes of our world, putting the needs of their patients’ body and mind before their own. But since COVID-19 has pushed these workers into stressful and uncertain environments, a question arises that we all should have been thinking about long before the outbreak began: Who cares for our healthcare workers?

In our first year of business, we launched our “Clove Cares” program, in which we donate products to healthcare workers in overwhelming need. To date, we have donated more than $ 150,000 worth of products to COVID-19 teams across the country. Our team is really proud of that and we can’t wait to do more.

We also launched Clove Collective, our return and ambassador program comprised of 14 diverse healthcare workers who use their voices to drive positive social change for themselves and their peers in the healthcare community. Every time a member’s community code is used to receive product benefits, the collective member earns a commission. Clove then matches each commission and donates to an organization that each member wholeheartedly believes in during each fiscal quarter. We were honored to start this program in partnership with the National Association of Black Nurses (NBNA). By doing so, we were able to fully sponsor students to attend the 2020 NBNA annual conference. We are excited to soon share more partners and causes that support our mission here.

Clove founder Joe Ammon with his wife Tamara. Courtesy of Clove

That being said, what has it been like to raise funds for Clove? Is it primarily self-funded, VC-backed, or a combination of both?

I was fortunate to find from the beginning a group of investors who believed in Clove’s mission as deeply as we do. From the early days, investors like Brian Spaly, founder of Bonobos and Trunk Club, Andrew Mitchell at Brand Foundry Ventures, and Deepa Gandhi and Melissa Mash, two stellar founders of Dagne Dover, rolled up their sleeves to help us navigate the launch. a new business. We have been on the trip together ever since.

After the pandemic and five years from now, where do you see Clove on the market?

Our mission is “to take care of those who take care of you”. So we will continue to stand up for ourselves with a commitment to creating the highest quality products possible, while offering a platform that shares the diversity of your stories, both highs and lows.

