‘The World Is Not Ready’

Warner Bros. has released a new sneak peek for the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel starring Gal Gadot ahead of the movie’s Christmas (December 25) release in theaters and HBO Max.

–

While fans have long waited for “Wonder Woman 1984“, the world may not be ready for the superheroine and her super powers. A new teaser released for the movie during Brazil’s CCXP on Sunday, December 6 contains this warning.

It features a voiceover saying, “Diana, one day, you will become all that you dream of and more. Everything will be different. This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend.”

The footage, meanwhile, switches from scenes showing Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) romantic and tender moments with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and her using her powers in heroic actions. The video ends with Diana and Steve staring lovingly at each other in what looks like a plane.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set in 1984, during the Cold War. According to the official synopsis, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes-media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.

Kristen Wiig stars as Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a. Cheetah, while Pedro Pascal is cast as Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright (previously Robin Wright Penn) returns as Antiope, general of the Amazon army and Diana’s aunt, with Connie Nielsen returning as Hippolyta, the queen of Themyscira and Diana’s mother.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and is set for a December 25 release in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. only.

Meanwhile, first impressions of the film are already in and they mostly rave about the “Wonder Woman” sequel. “I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984!” Brandon Davis wrote on Twitter, “@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars!”

Cinema Blend’s Eric Eisenberg gushed, “Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it’s the real deal.”

Amy Ratcliffe, managing editor at Nerdist, said that “Wonder Woman 1984” is “just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart.” She added, “WW84 doesn’t look or feel like any other modern superhero movie. I can’t wait for us all to talk about it!”

Fandago’s managing editor Erik Davis also chimed in, “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”