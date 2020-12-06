The head of Jupiter and Saturn for the closest visible alignment in 800 years

For months, Saturn and Jupiter seem to be courting, as the giant celestial bodies have been gradually approaching in the night sky.

Over the next two weeks, as their orbits align more closely, the planets will zoom in until they appear to be one-tenth of a degree apart, about the thickness of a dime held at arm’s length, according to NASA.

The encounter, known as a grand conjunction, occurs every 20 years. But this one, which arrives on December 21, the winter solstice, is special, astronomers said.

It will be the closest alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, the largest planets in our solar system, since 1623. But that conjunction, just 14 years after Galileo built his first telescope, was 13 degrees from the sun, so it was almost impossible to see. from Earth, said Amy C. Oliver, a spokeswoman for the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.