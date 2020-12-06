The head of Jupiter and Saturn for the closest visible alignment in 800 years

For months, Saturn and Jupiter seem to be courting, as the giant celestial bodies have been gradually approaching in the night sky.
Over the next two weeks, as their orbits align more closely, the planets will zoom in until they appear to be one-tenth of a degree apart, about the thickness of a dime held at arm’s length, according to NASA.
The encounter, known as a grand conjunction, occurs every 20 years. But this one, which arrives on December 21, the winter solstice, is special, astronomers said.
It will be the closest alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, the largest planets in our solar system, since 1623. But that conjunction, just 14 years after Galileo built his first telescope, was 13 degrees from the sun, so it was almost impossible to see. from Earth, said Amy C. Oliver, a spokeswoman for the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
This will be the closest visible encounter between the two giants since the Middle Ages, in 1226, Oliver said. The next the planets are this close is in 2080, he said, making the event a once-in-a-lifetime sight for most adults.
Across the United States, the best view of the two planets approaching alignment will be just after sunset, in the southwestern part of the sky.
“It’s a very fancy astronomical event to see in the night sky,” said Renu Malhotra, professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona. “It is a very romantic event to see these planets approaching.”
Although best appreciated with binoculars or a telescope, the encounter should be visible to the naked eye.
Konstantin Batygin, a planetary science professor at the California Institute of Technology, said that he had been watching Jupiter, his favorite planet, and Saturn approach each other on night walks with his pit bull, Bagheera.
“It’s the rare astronomical event where you can see the movement of the planets around the sun without being some kind of astronomer,” said Professor Batygin. “You can still go out around Christmas and say, ‘Wow, those two planets are probably close to each other, and they usually aren’t.’ It is one of these rare occasions when the majesty of the solar system is presented to the naked eye. “
But such encounters were not always seen in such a lyrical way. In ancient times, people viewed planetary alignments as bad omens, heralding calamity, Professor Malhotra said.
“There was reason to fear that the gods were conspiring as they approached in the night sky,” he said. “It could have an ominous meaning for people on Earth.”
The conjunction is the result of the alignment of the orbital paths of Jupiter and Saturn, as seen from Earth. Jupiter orbits the sun approximately every 12 years and Saturn approximately every 29 years.
Although they will appear to be very close together, like a glowing ball or an overturned snowman in the sky, Oliver said, the planets will not be that close. In fact, they will be more than 400 million miles apart, he said.
“Jupiter and Saturn will appear as two wandering stars that are one above the other,” said Professor Batygin. “If you wait long enough, it will likely happen, because their orbital paths intersect. But it doesn’t happen that often.”
Some people call the conjunction a Christmas star because it comes close to the holiday.
Ms. Oliver said that the days before and after December 21, “as soon as it gets dark, everyone should go out and take a look.”
“For most adults, this is their only great chance to see this,” he said. “Really young children might get another chance. For the rest of us, it’s now or never. “