Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Chiefs-Broncos Showdown tournaments

When the Chiefs play a prime-time NFL game, as is the case on Week 13’s Sunday Night Football, it’s a fun time to play a DraftKings Showdown lineup. This week, we’ve put together a tournament construction that allows you to play Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. If it’s a normal Kansas City outburst against the Broncos, you could be sitting pretty.

The main fade here is from Drew Lock, who likely will be faded by many since he’s thrown at least one interception in six straight games. If you’re trying to be contrarian, Lock might actually be such a play even as a quarterback, but it makes more sense to pick a cheap captain and invest heavily in KC here.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): WR KJ Hamler, Broncos ($2,700)

Hamler’s price dropped from $4.4K a week ago to $1.8K as a standard play this week. That’s basically all due to Kendall Hinton’s inability to complete passes, but with Drew Lock back, Hamler is an extreme value at captain that simultaneously allows us to load up on KC’s studs. In the three weeks prior to Week 12, Hamler had a combined 26 targets. It’s safe to expect an outing more like those than the Hinton aberration.

FLEX: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($13,200)

Denver held Mahomes in check the first time these squads faced off, limiting him to just 200 passing yards and about 12 DK points. That was a snowy day, to be sure, but it’s enough evidence for us to make the call to just use Mahomes as a FLEX instead of in the captain spot.

FLEX: WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($12,200)

Hill’s price rose in conjunction with his career day in Week 12, but it’s still a fair dollar to pay for the best receiver in this game. He and Mahomes are still primed to connect on a long touchdown at any moment, and if you played a DK Showdown lineup for the KC game last week without Hill (as I did), you’ll understand why it’s silly to fade him.

FLEX: TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($10,800)

Many times the Chiefs play, it’s hard to get both Hill and Kelce. But our cheap captain allows us to do just that, so if this is one of those games where Kelce leads the way, we’ll have a piece of it, too.

FLEX: RB Melvin Gordon, Broncos ($7,800)

Gordon rushed 17 times for 68 yards and a touchdown the first time these teams played this season, and there’s a decent chance he’ll see that many carries again. Investing too much in a Drew Lock-led passing attack seems foolish, so instead we’ll bet that Denver relies on its running game to keep this one close for a little while.

FLEX: RB Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs ($2,400)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to suit up despite being a bit under the weather, but any less than a full workload for CEH ensures that Bell’s price is a value. He’ll see touches either way, but the added intrigue of extra touches makes him too good to pass up at a value price.