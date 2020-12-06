Stem, whose AI-driven energy storage system can automatically switch between battery and grid power, is going public via a SPAC merger at a $1.35B valuation (Joshua Franklin/Reuters)

Joshua Franklin / Reuters:

Stem, whose AI-driven energy storage system can automatically switch between battery and grid power, is going public via a SPAC merger at a $1.35B valuation  —  U.S. artificial intelligence-driven energy storage company Stem Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public by merging …

