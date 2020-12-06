Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan chases off intruder who broke into family’s home

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said his family is fine after he had to chase off an intruder from his home in November.

According to a report from TMZ, DeRozan on Nov. 19 heard a commotion in the part of his house where one of his children was. When he investigated, he saw a man — later identified as Justin Bergquist, per ESPN — and chased him from the home.

DeRozan on Saturday said. “everything is good. I grew up in Compton, Calif. I’ve been through worse.”

TMZ reported Bergquist was arrested by police at a later date when he tried to reenter DeRozan’s gated community. Bergquist reportedly told police DeRozan’s home wasn’t his intended target; he was instead looking for Kylie Jenner’s house.

Bergquist has reportedly been charged with one count of felony burglary.

