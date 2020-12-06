Snoop Dogg Allegedly Cheating On Wife Again; This Time w/ 19 Yr Old White Girl!

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante are reportedly on the outs – again. learned that Snoop’s wife of more than two decades posted a new message on Instagram, aimed at her allegedly cheating husband.

Shante Broadus told fans that she “wasted the best version of [herself]” on Snoop. The beautiful wife/mom.entrepreneur continued, saying that Snoop “didn’t give a single f**k.”

So what did Snoop do to get the ire of his wife? Well social media rumors are saying that Snoop has been seen creeping around Los Angeles with a 19 year old IG model.

It’s not clear what the nature of the relationship between Snoop, 49, and the BLONDE model. But Shante doesn’t seem to like it one bit.

Snoop has been caught cheating on Shante in the past, multiple times. And each time Shante took her husband back.

We’ll have to wait and see what Shante decides to do this time – if she can confirm the rumors of Snoop cheating.

