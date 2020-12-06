‘Silence the guns’: the African Union will extend the deadline for peace on the continent another 10 years

South Africa is host to two African Union summits: the

silence weapons as well as free trade on the continent.

The member states of the AU will extend their term to

peace on the continent from the end of this year until 2030.

Civil society actors say they should be consulted

before the summits on this topic.

The member states of the African Union (AU) appear ready to extend

its year-end deadline for peace on the continent in another decade, when

leaders gather via Zoom this weekend for two consecutive summits hosted by AU

President, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They are also expected to call for peace from the AU

and the Security Council to name and shame those who pose a threat to security in

the continent.

The extraordinary summit on “silencing the

arms “will be held on Sunday and is expected to adopt a

Johannesburg Declaration to “reaffirm your commitment to contribute to

an Africa free of conflict and war, “Ramaphosa’s office said in a

statement.

The previous summit on Saturday laid the legal foundations

for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Nueva

Day of the year. The summits were originally planned for the end of May and were

supposedly marked one of the highlights of Ramaphosa’s one-year term

as AU president, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 shutdowns

at the .

Rachel Morake, Director of the Department of

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), told a Security Institute

Webinar Studies (ISS) on Thursday in which the UA had recognized its objective of

silencing the guns could not be done by the end of this year.

She said:

Some of the practical steps that were supposed to take place during the course of 2020 have already been inhibited by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. The AU has resolved to extend the goal of silencing weapons until 2030.

The continental body will also assess how

the process takes place every two years, starting in 2021.

Foreign influences

Africa Amnesty Month in September, featuring a

the window for the collection and disposal of illegal weapons will also be expanded

for another 10 years.

Morake said cybercrime, organized crime, money

money laundering, illicit financial flows and human trafficking are also

Objectives of the AU to achieve peace in Africa. At the beginning of the year, Ramaphosa

announced that it would prioritize the conflicts in Libya and South Sudan while

at the helm of the UA.

His tenure this year also coincided with South

Second and last year of Africa in the Security Council of the United Nations. Other

to name and shame, yet the African Union lacks the teeth to sanction

those who contribute to the conflict on the continent.

There is also concern within the UA about

Influences on African peace and security affairs, including foreign military

bases in various countries of the continent. The summit is expected

encourage member states to consult with their regional neighbors before

agree to host such bases, to ensure that they serve the interests of

the continent.

has reliably known that the summit is

He is expected to consider entrusting the AU Peace and Security Council to appoint and

embarrass those states that deny a growing crisis within their borders, as well as

foreign entities that interfere in the internal affairs of the AU member states,

or sponsoring illegal weapons and providing covert military support to

groups on the continent.

Mozambique, for example, has refused to

recognize that the conflict in their northern province of Cabo Delgado is a crisis,

which has made it difficult for other countries to get involved to help.

However, the summit has already had

criticism from academics and civil society actors who want to give greater

tickets.

‘Negative peace, instead of positive peace’

Wafula Okumu, from the Center for African Studies in

the University of Edinburgh in Scotland told the ISS webinar that it did not

totally clear what the AU meant by “silencing the weapons”. He too

said that the agency’s peace and security agenda “is aimed at achieving

of negative peace, instead of positive peace. “

He said that most of the AU member states did not comply

their promises of peace, while others maintained or increased high

Military and security expenses. Okumo said there were 40 million firearms in

civilian hands in Africa, half of those in Europe, however, the latter was

more peaceful.

Most of the weapons used in Africa come from

outside the continent, with Russia (49%) being the largest supplier.

Okumu said South Africa was the best weapon

manufacturer and exporter in Africa, but that in 26 countries there was a

“a thriving production of homemade weapons, mainly used in robberies,

the violence of pastoralists, violence and conflict between communities,

banditry and other criminal activities “.

Doris Mpoumou, from Save the Children

International, said civil society should have had the opportunity to participate

at a summit prior to Sunday to give their contributions. She said access to

information was also a problem.

“There are many blocks and obstacles to access

information to collaborate with the UA. Because we know what’s going on in

communities, we may actually provide information that we obtain from communities

communities to decision makers, “he said.

