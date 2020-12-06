‘Silence the guns’: the African Union will extend the deadline for peace on the continent another 10 years

AU President, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
The member states of the African Union (AU) appear ready to extend
its year-end deadline for peace on the continent in another decade, when
leaders gather via Zoom this weekend for two consecutive summits hosted by AU
President, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
They are also expected to call for peace from the AU
and the Security Council to name and shame those who pose a threat to security in
the continent.
The extraordinary summit on “silencing the
arms “will be held on Sunday and is expected to adopt a
Johannesburg Declaration to “reaffirm your commitment to contribute to
an Africa free of conflict and war, “Ramaphosa’s office said in a
statement.
The previous summit on Saturday laid the legal foundations
for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Nueva
Day of the year. The summits were originally planned for the end of May and were
supposedly marked one of the highlights of Ramaphosa’s one-year term
as AU president, but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 shutdowns
at the .
Rachel Morake, Director of the Department of
International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), told a Security Institute
Webinar Studies (ISS) on Thursday in which the UA had recognized its objective of
silencing the guns could not be done by the end of this year.
She said:
Some of the practical steps that were supposed to take place during the course of 2020 have already been inhibited by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. The AU has resolved to extend the goal of silencing weapons until 2030.
The continental body will also assess how
the process takes place every two years, starting in 2021.
Foreign influences
Africa Amnesty Month in September, featuring a
the window for the collection and disposal of illegal weapons will also be expanded
for another 10 years.
Morake said cybercrime, organized crime, money
money laundering, illicit financial flows and human trafficking are also
Objectives of the AU to achieve peace in Africa. At the beginning of the year, Ramaphosa
announced that it would prioritize the conflicts in Libya and South Sudan while
at the helm of the UA.
His tenure this year also coincided with South
Second and last year of Africa in the Security Council of the United Nations. Other
to name and shame, yet the African Union lacks the teeth to sanction
those who contribute to the conflict on the continent.
There is also concern within the UA about
Influences on African peace and security affairs, including foreign military
bases in various countries of the continent. The summit is expected
encourage member states to consult with their regional neighbors before
agree to host such bases, to ensure that they serve the interests of
the continent.
has reliably known that the summit is
He is expected to consider entrusting the AU Peace and Security Council to appoint and
embarrass those states that deny a growing crisis within their borders, as well as
foreign entities that interfere in the internal affairs of the AU member states,
or sponsoring illegal weapons and providing covert military support to
groups on the continent.
Mozambique, for example, has refused to
recognize that the conflict in their northern province of Cabo Delgado is a crisis,
which has made it difficult for other countries to get involved to help.
However, the summit has already had
criticism from academics and civil society actors who want to give greater
tickets.
‘Negative peace, instead of positive peace’
Wafula Okumu, from the Center for African Studies in
the University of Edinburgh in Scotland told the ISS webinar that it did not
totally clear what the AU meant by “silencing the weapons”. He too
said that the agency’s peace and security agenda “is aimed at achieving
of negative peace, instead of positive peace. “
He said that most of the AU member states did not comply
their promises of peace, while others maintained or increased high
Military and security expenses. Okumo said there were 40 million firearms in
civilian hands in Africa, half of those in Europe, however, the latter was
more peaceful.
Most of the weapons used in Africa come from
outside the continent, with Russia (49%) being the largest supplier.
Okumu said South Africa was the best weapon
manufacturer and exporter in Africa, but that in 26 countries there was a
“a thriving production of homemade weapons, mainly used in robberies,
the violence of pastoralists, violence and conflict between communities,
banditry and other criminal activities “.
Doris Mpoumou, from Save the Children
International, said civil society should have had the opportunity to participate
at a summit prior to Sunday to give their contributions. She said access to
information was also a problem.
“There are many blocks and obstacles to access
information to collaborate with the UA. Because we know what’s going on in
communities, we may actually provide information that we obtain from communities
communities to decision makers, “he said.
