shark attack young surfer attacked by shark off Kangaroo Island in South Australia

A 29-year-old surfer has been flown to Adelaide after he was attacked by a shark in waters off Kangaroo Island.

Emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm today after reports a man had been bitten by a great white.

“The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote,” SA Police said in a statement.

“Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital, he was then air lifted to Adelaide for treatment.”

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.