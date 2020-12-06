SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of December 12

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Sunday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, December 12.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on December 12 will feature Georgia at Missouri in the first game of the day, Tennessee at Vanderbilt in the afternoon window and Auburn at Mississippi State in primetime.

Because CBS had rights to the originally scheduled Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M game on November 21, the rescheduled game on December 12 is slated to be televised by CBS.

Saturday, December 12, 2020:

Alabama at Arkansas, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Georgia at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESP

Auburn at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS

