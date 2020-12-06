Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.08% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.08%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which rose 9.86% or 2.36 points to trade at 26.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 4.42% or 0.90 points to end at 21.26 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 3.88% or 4.00 points to 107.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 10.00% or 17.20 points to trade at 154.80 at the close. Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 10.00% or 2.76 points to end at 24.84 and Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) was down 9.98% or 1.78 points to 16.06.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 175 to 22 and 5 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.99% or 0.45 to $46.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.70% or 0.34 to hit $49.05 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.05% or 1.00 to trade at $1842.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.17% to 4.5466, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.797.