Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.08% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.08%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which rose 9.86% or 2.36 points to trade at 26.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 4.42% or 0.90 points to end at 21.26 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 3.88% or 4.00 points to 107.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 10.00% or 17.20 points to trade at 154.80 at the close. Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 10.00% or 2.76 points to end at 24.84 and Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) was down 9.98% or 1.78 points to 16.06.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 175 to 22 and 5 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 0.99% or 0.45 to $46.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.70% or 0.34 to hit $49.05 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.05% or 1.00 to trade at $1842.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.17% to 4.5466, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.797.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR