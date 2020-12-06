Samsung’s upcoming AirPods Pro rival fully revealed in leaked renders

While the earbuds themselves will look fairly similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds+, the charging case for the Galaxy Buds Pro is more in line with Galaxy Buds Live case. As revealed by a recent leak, the charging case will pack a 472mAh battery.
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro at its next Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy S21 series phones. Although a date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the event could be held in mid-January.
Update, December 06 (6:50 pm ET) — Now in Phantom Silver
Over the weekend, Evan Blass shared more images of the upcoming earbuds in a new hue. This time, it’s the Phantom Silver shade that’s expected to appear on the Galaxy S21 as well when it releases.
Blass reiterated that he expected the Buds Pro to launch in January 2021, alongside the flagship phone.