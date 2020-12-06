Samsung’s upcoming AirPods Pro rival fully revealed in leaked renders

While the earbuds themselves will look fairly similar to the Galaxy Buds and Buds+, the charging case for the Galaxy Buds Pro is more in line with Galaxy Buds Live case. As revealed by a recent leak, the charging case will pack a 472mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro at its next Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy S21 series phones. Although a date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the event could be held in mid-January.