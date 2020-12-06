Russell Westbrook declines to discuss trade request

Addressing the media for the first time since joining the Wizards, Russell Westbrook refused to confirm that he asked the Rockets for a trade, writes Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

“I’m here in Washington,” Westbrook replied when asked if he wanted to be traded. “Happy about where I’m at and understanding that this is a new journey for me and understanding how important it is to focus on where I’m at, focus on the team, focus on the organization, the community, the people here.”

Westbrook joined his third team in 17 months this week when Washington acquired him in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round pick. He had mixed results during his year in Houston after being brought in to form an all-MVP backcourt with his long-time friend, James Harden.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points per game, his best scoring numbers in four years, and was a third-team All-NBA selection. However, his poor outside shooting was an issue throughout the season and he struggled in the playoffs after suffering a quad injury during the restart.

A few weeks after the Rockets were eliminated in the second round, stories emerged that Westbrook and Harden had both asked to be traded. Although he didn’t comment on his relationship with his former teammate, Westbrook told reporters that his methods of motivating himself on the court often cause him to be misunderstood, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“The way I play the game kind of misconstrues people of who I am as a person, who I am and what I believe in and what I stand for,” Westbrook said. “Obviously, how I play and off the floor are two different people. When I am on the floor, I don’t have any friends, I am not trying to be friendly. … I ain’t got time to try to shake hands and do all that. I don’t have time for it, and I am never changing that.”

Westbrook has played alongside All-Star teammates throughout his career and he’s looking forward to teaming up with Bradley Beal in what could become the league’s highest-scoring backcourt. Beal told reporters Friday that he isn’t worried that his new teammate will be “trying to run the show and just do everything by himself,” and Westbrook agrees that they can mesh their talents without conflict.

“I’m super excited about it,” Westbrook said. “Brad is a superstar talent. … My job is to come in and continue to uplift and push him to be better. That is all I am here for. I am happy to be his counterpart and try to make it easier for him.”