Romania’s Leader Is Tested by a Close Election

BUCHAREST, Romania — Amid record low turnout, voters in Romania on Sunday dealt a setback to the country’s prime minister, Ludovic Orban, in a surprisingly tight race that threatened his grip on power.

Mr. Orban claimed victory Sunday evening, even though his center-left National Liberal Party was running a close second to its main rival, the Social Democratic Party, in early results.

Mr. Orban’s party is expecting that an alliance with a smaller party will help keep it in power. Mr. Orban has pledged to continue efforts to modernize the country, one of the European Union’s poorest member states, while also keeping Romania on a pro-European path.

But a strong showing by the Social Democratic Party, which has been accused of a host of political scandals in recent years, and the potential arrival in Parliament of a new nationalist party soured the mood for many Romanians. They had been hoping for a clearer sign that the country was putting the past behind it.