Residents of nursing homes could receive vaccine by the end of December, official says.

Trump administration officials on Sunday laid out an ambitious timetable for the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine in the United States, rebuking President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s criticism that there was “no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for getting people immunized.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser of Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s program to develop and deploy vaccines, said that residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first round of vaccinations by mid-January, perhaps even by the end of December. In some states, this group accounts for about 40 percent of deaths from the coronavirus.

The timing assumes that the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the vaccine, made by Pfizer, this week or shortly thereafter. An advisory committee to the agency will meet on Thursday to review the data on safety and efficacy. Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services secretary, on Sunday predicted authorization “within days” of the meeting.

“If things are on track, the advisory committee goes well, I believe we could see F.D.A. authorization within days,” Mr. Azar said on the ABC program “This Week.” “It’s going to go according to F.D.A. gold-standard processes.” When it comes to distribution, he voiced concern for elderly populations and minorities, but noted, “Our governors make the call at the end of the day on whom they will prioritize.”