Report: Shane Beamer will be next South Carolina head coach

South Carolina got rid of Will Muschamp this season and appears to have found its next head coach.

Shane Beamer is expected to become South Carolina’s next head coach, Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday night. The announcement is expected to come in the next few days.

This report comes as no surprise considering we shared earlier in the day that Beamer was the favorite for the job.

The 43-year-old Beamer is the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. He has served as an assistant head coach to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma since 2018. Beamer has history with the Gamecocks, having served under Steve Spurrier as a defensive assistant and later recruiting coordinator. That helped him earn support from some key South Carolina alumni when it became clear he was a candidate.

The news may have come out on Saturday night to take away from South Carolina’s ugly 41-18 loss at Kentucky to finish 2-8.