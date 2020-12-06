R&B Singer Anne Marie Arrested For Shooting Her ‘Side Dude’ In Head!!

R&B singer AnnMarie was arrested on Wednesday in Atlanta, after police say that she shot her “side dude” in the head. Th beautiful songstress has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has learned.

According to police, AnneMarie’s side dude is described as a 24-year-old male, who has known the singer for many years. AnneMarie currently has a boyfriend, so police believe that the two maychave been engaging in a stealth “side” relation ship.

Atlanta police officials told media that they responded to person shot call at 6:25 pm Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim, laying on the floor inside of the hotel room with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Grady Hospital alert, conscious and breathing for further medical treatment.

Detectives say they responded to the scene and spoke with the caller and the other occupant of the hotel room, 25-year-old Joann Slater also know as Ann Marie.

Anne Marie is claiming that he whole thing was an accident. According to police, Anne Marie told the, that the gun fell off of the table when it discharged striking him in the head.

Obviously police don’t believe her.

Anne Marie is one of the most promising young singers. She was reportedly working on a collaboration for Drake’s new album.