R&B Singer Anne Marie Arrested For Shooting Her ‘Side Dude’ In Head!!

R&B singer AnnMarie was arrested on Wednesday in Atlanta, after police say that she shot her “side dude” in the head. Th beautiful songstress has been charged with  aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has learned.

According to police, AnneMarie’s side dude is described as a 24-year-old male, who has known the singer for many years. AnneMarie currently has a boyfriend, so police believe that the two maychave been engaging in a stealth “side” relation ship.

