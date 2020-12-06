Rams, Chargers could play remaining home games in Vegas?

It was reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are not expected to relocate amid rising coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles County. However, that doesn’t mean both teams don’t have a backup plan in place.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, both the Rams and Chargers could play their remaining home games in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders and NFL have had discussions about the possibility of both teams using the stadium, Akers adds, citing an unnamed source.

If the Rams and Chargers do end up playing in Las Vegas, they would not use the Raiders’ practice facility.

The question arose this week about whether or not the Rams and Chargers could finish their seasons in California following the San Francisco 49ers’ ousting from the state due to COVID-19 protocols put in place by Santa Clara County.

The 49ers now are playing at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in Glendale and could remain there through the end of the season if Santa Clara County’s protocols are extended past Dec. 21.