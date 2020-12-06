Premier indicates NSW quarantine breach will be taken into account with the state’s hard border decision

A New South Wales police bungle that let two international travellers skip hotel quarantine could now threaten the future of Western Australia’s border reopening.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has indicated the COVID-19 quarantine breach will be taken into account in his update on the state’s hard border tomorrow.

The pair, a German woman, 53, and her 15-year-old son, landed from Tokyo at 9.45am yesterday.

But instead of being forced to do the 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney as is required by law, they got on a plane to Melbourne.

“Fortunately both of them were not positive, they’ve both been tested, but obviously shows COVID is a risk and that’s why we continue to have a controlled border in place,” Mr McGowan said.

The COVID-19 breach, as well as WA today recording two new cases of the virus, could deliver a border blow to those who have booked cross country flights to reunite with friends and family.

Mark McGowan. (Nine)

If that’s not enough of a deterrent for Mr McGowan, the state’s first real test for its SAFEWA app failed.

“There was a 15-minute outage in relation to the system,” he told reporters today.

But several businesses have told it lasted much longer.

“I just know there was an outage to do with SMSs and something to do with credit cards. The exact details I don’t know,” Mr McGowan said.

The reason: the company that developed the app, GenVis, ran out of mobile credit to send verification text messages to new sign-ups, blaming the large number of people downloading it.

“The QR code SAFEWA app has had some teething issues; there’s been a lack of communication effort around why that’s important,” Opposition leader Zak Kirkup said.

“I just think they could have dealt with this a bit smarter.”

Mr McGowan is expected to make a decision on WA reopening its borders tomorrow after a crucial meeting with the state’s chief health officer and police commissioner.

