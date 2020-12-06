Photos: Diljit Dosanjh joins the farmers’ protest

Diljit Dosanjh recently had a discussion with Kangana Ranaut about farmers’ problems and where the internet went into a meltdown with memes and videos popping up everywhere. Diljit was photographed attending one of the farmers’ protests in New Delhi. He was seen joining the protest as he sat down with them to show solidarity. Diljit said: “We only have one application for the Center … please meet the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here in peace and the whole country is with the farmers. “

He added: “Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new story. This story would be told to future generations. Farmers’ problems should not be diverted by anyone. ”

Diljit also shared an image of himself on social media.

Delhi: Singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers on Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) “We only have one request for the Center … please meet the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here in peace and the whole country is with the farmers,” says pic.twitter.com/H5ax67QsBX – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020